|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. 38th Annual General Meeting of Consolidated Finvest Holdings Limited held on 27th September 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) E-voting results and Scrutinizer report for AGM of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd held on 27.09.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)
