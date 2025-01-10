Constronics Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.21
7.21
7.21
7.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.24
-6.96
-7.02
-7.19
Net Worth
0.97
0.25
0.19
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
5.53
0.74
0.95
0.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.5
1
1.14
0.81
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.18
0.2
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.06
0.08
0
Networking Capital
1.21
0.24
0.72
0.68
Inventories
0.45
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.15
0.04
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.79
0.14
0.76
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
Creditor Days
2.39
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.04
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
5.14
0.52
0.15
0.12
Total Assets
6.5
1
1.15
0.8
