Constronics Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

110.75
(-0.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Constronics Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.21

7.21

7.21

7.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.24

-6.96

-7.02

-7.19

Net Worth

0.97

0.25

0.19

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

5.53

0.74

0.95

0.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.5

1

1.14

0.81

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.18

0.2

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.06

0.08

0

Networking Capital

1.21

0.24

0.72

0.68

Inventories

0.45

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.15

0.04

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.79

0.14

0.76

0.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

Creditor Days

2.39

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.04

-0.05

-0.05

Cash

5.14

0.52

0.15

0.12

Total Assets

6.5

1

1.15

0.8

Constronics : related Articles

No Record Found

