Open₹119.45
Prev. Close₹115
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.51
Day's High₹119.45
Day's Low₹109.25
52 Week's High₹157.7
52 Week's Low₹18.88
Book Value₹22.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)136.88
P/E78.23
EPS1.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.21
7.21
7.21
7.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.24
-6.96
-7.02
-7.19
Net Worth
0.97
0.25
0.19
0.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.52
1.88
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-18.93
0
0
0
Raw materials
-1.27
-1.61
-0.18
0
As % of sales
83.76
85.88
0
0
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.09
-0.12
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
-1.78
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
0.2
0
-0.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.93
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-189.8
-130.74
234.57
3.8
EBIT growth
-183.53
-172.4
42.17
3.8
Net profit growth
-183.53
-172.4
42.17
3.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R Sundararaghavan
Non Executive Director
T Sharmila
Executive Director
K. Sureshkumaar
Independent Director
R. Purushothaman
Independent Director
B. D. Yesaian
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Srikanth
Independent Director
T S Srinivasan
Constronics Infra Limited (formerly known as Invicta Meditek Limited), a Public Limited Company was incorporated on 25th June, 1992 as a pharma company. In 2018, due to change in the management and their views, the Company changed its Main Object to Construction and Infrastructure sector. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Invicta Meditek Limited to Constronics Infra Limited on 05th September 2018. Presently, it is engaged in various construction & infrastructure projects and trading in materials for construction purpose.The Company launched BP knee replacement system in December 2007. In 2018-19, it commenced business of trading in Construction and Building materials such as Blue Metals, M-Sand, Crushed Stone and other allied products.
The Constronics Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Constronics Infra Ltd is ₹136.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Constronics Infra Ltd is 78.23 and 5.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Constronics Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Constronics Infra Ltd is ₹18.88 and ₹157.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Constronics Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.95%, 3 Years at 128.57%, 1 Year at 508.47%, 6 Month at 71.00%, 3 Month at -22.82% and 1 Month at -10.37%.
