Constronics Infra Ltd Share Price

109.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:21:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open119.45
  • Day's High119.45
  • 52 Wk High157.7
  • Prev. Close115
  • Day's Low109.25
  • 52 Wk Low 18.88
  • Turnover (lac)22.51
  • P/E78.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.92
  • EPS1.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)136.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Constronics Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

119.45

Prev. Close

115

Turnover(Lac.)

22.51

Day's High

119.45

Day's Low

109.25

52 Week's High

157.7

52 Week's Low

18.88

Book Value

22.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

136.88

P/E

78.23

EPS

1.47

Divi. Yield

0

Constronics Infra Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Constronics Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Constronics Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.62%

Non-Promoter- 89.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Constronics Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.21

7.21

7.21

7.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.24

-6.96

-7.02

-7.19

Net Worth

0.97

0.25

0.19

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.52

1.88

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-18.93

0

0

0

Raw materials

-1.27

-1.61

-0.18

0

As % of sales

83.76

85.88

0

0

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.06

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.09

-0.12

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

-1.78

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

0.2

0

-0.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.93

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-189.8

-130.74

234.57

3.8

EBIT growth

-183.53

-172.4

42.17

3.8

Net profit growth

-183.53

-172.4

42.17

3.8

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Constronics Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Constronics Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R Sundararaghavan

Non Executive Director

T Sharmila

Executive Director

K. Sureshkumaar

Independent Director

R. Purushothaman

Independent Director

B. D. Yesaian

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Srikanth

Independent Director

T S Srinivasan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Constronics Infra Ltd

Summary

Constronics Infra Limited (formerly known as Invicta Meditek Limited), a Public Limited Company was incorporated on 25th June, 1992 as a pharma company. In 2018, due to change in the management and their views, the Company changed its Main Object to Construction and Infrastructure sector. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Invicta Meditek Limited to Constronics Infra Limited on 05th September 2018. Presently, it is engaged in various construction & infrastructure projects and trading in materials for construction purpose.The Company launched BP knee replacement system in December 2007. In 2018-19, it commenced business of trading in Construction and Building materials such as Blue Metals, M-Sand, Crushed Stone and other allied products.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Constronics Infra Ltd share price today?

The Constronics Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Constronics Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Constronics Infra Ltd is ₹136.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Constronics Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Constronics Infra Ltd is 78.23 and 5.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Constronics Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Constronics Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Constronics Infra Ltd is ₹18.88 and ₹157.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Constronics Infra Ltd?

Constronics Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.95%, 3 Years at 128.57%, 1 Year at 508.47%, 6 Month at 71.00%, 3 Month at -22.82% and 1 Month at -10.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Constronics Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Constronics Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 89.37 %

