Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Constronics Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of outcome of Board meeting held on 07th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 04th November 2024 - Allotment of 30,09,899 warrants convertible into, or exchangeable for 1 (one) fully paid up equity share of the Company on Preferential basis.

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 16th October 2024.

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Constronics Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising through preferential issue by way of private placement of equity shares and / or convertible securities of any description or warrants in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws. Further to our prior intimation to the Stock exchange dated 16th September 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (i.e. Thursday, September 19, 2024), have approved the following items: 1. Preferential issue of up to 30,09,901 warrants. 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, 3. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome issued on 19th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Resignation of Statutory Auditor

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Constronics Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Person(s) of the Company and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from Monday 01st July 2024 will remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Constronics Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Constronics Infra Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company as per IndAS for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with Report of the Auditor thereon. Further we would like to inform you that as per the Constronics Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Company had intimated its Designated Persons that the Trading Window Closure would commence from 1st April 2024 and shall end on 01st June 2024 i.e. expiry of 48 hours from the date of publication of the said Financial Results of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - ALLOTMENT OF 53,20,000 EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

Constronics Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds through issue of one or more instruments including of Equity Shares convertible securities and/or warrants through preferential issue private placement rights issue qualified institutions placement or any combination thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. We hereby inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 30th March 2024, has approved the Preferential issue of up to 63,20,000 Equity shares: Issuance of up to 63,20,000 ... We hereby inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. 30th March 2024 has approved the following items; 1. Issuance of up to 63,20,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 50/- per Equity shares aggregting to Rs. 31,60,00,000 to public category on a Preferential Issue. 2. Appointment of Mr. Tirukkurungudi Seshadri Srinivasan (DIN: 07044410) as an Additional Directo (Non Executive and Independent) We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 30th March has the approved the appointment of Mr. Tirukkurungudi Seshadri Srinivasn (DIN: 07044410) as a Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) of the Company for a period of 3 years. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 2 Mar 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 01st March, 2024 approved to shift its registered office within the local limits of the city to No. 77, 2nd floor, Chamiers Road, Alwarpet, Chennai 600028

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024