|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.52
1.88
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-18.93
0
0
0
Raw materials
-1.27
-1.61
-0.18
0
As % of sales
83.76
85.88
0
0
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.06
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
10.69
3.53
0
0
Other costs
-0.16
-0.1
-0.08
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.99
5.64
0
0
Operating profit
-0.08
0.09
-0.3
-0.09
OPM
-5.46
4.93
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-1.78
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.17
0
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.09
-0.12
-0.09
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
0.09
-0.12
-0.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
0.09
-0.12
-0.09
yoy growth (%)
-183.53
-172.4
42.17
3.8
NPM
-5.09
4.94
0
0
