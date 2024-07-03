iifl-logo-icon 1
108.25
(-2.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:09:00 PM

Constronics Infra Ltd Summary

Constronics Infra Limited (formerly known as Invicta Meditek Limited), a Public Limited Company was incorporated on 25th June, 1992 as a pharma company. In 2018, due to change in the management and their views, the Company changed its Main Object to Construction and Infrastructure sector. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Invicta Meditek Limited to Constronics Infra Limited on 05th September 2018. Presently, it is engaged in various construction & infrastructure projects and trading in materials for construction purpose.The Company launched BP knee replacement system in December 2007. In 2018-19, it commenced business of trading in Construction and Building materials such as Blue Metals, M-Sand, Crushed Stone and other allied products.

