EGM 16/10/2024 Further to our prior intimation to the Stock exchange dated 16th September 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today (i.e. Thursday, September 19, 2024), have approved the following items: 1. Preferential issue of up to 30,09,901 warrants. 2. Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, 3. Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 16th October 2024 at 03.00 PM Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 16th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)