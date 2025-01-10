iifl-logo-icon 1
Containerway International Ltd Balance Sheet

64.78
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.27

3.27

3.27

3.27

Preference Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Reserves

-4.38

-4.22

-4.11

-3.95

Net Worth

2.19

2.35

2.46

2.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0.42

0.42

0.42

0.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.61

2.77

2.88

3.04

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.6

2.77

2.88

3.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3

3

3

3

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.64

-0.47

-0.36

-0.2

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

2.61

2.78

2.89

3.04

