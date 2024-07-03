Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹70.21
Prev. Close₹71.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹70.21
Day's Low₹70.21
52 Week's High₹85.86
52 Week's Low₹9.36
Book Value₹9.66
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81.25
P/E96.81
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.27
3.27
3.27
3.27
Preference Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Reserves
-4.38
-4.22
-4.11
-3.95
Net Worth
2.19
2.35
2.46
2.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0.17
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
85.94
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.09
-0.11
-0.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.06
-0.02
-0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
85.94
Op profit growth
-20.24
-27.4
-49.11
-1,146.13
EBIT growth
-20.24
-27.4
12.1
-574.86
Net profit growth
-26.39
-21.33
4.87
-1,153.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.25
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.95
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,812.5
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,155.3
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.35
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishekkhursija
Independent Director
Ila Sunil Trivedi
Independent Director
Sonu Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Deora
Managing Director
Sanket Sanjay Deora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Containerway International Ltd
Summary
Container International Ltd was incorporated on 1st Feb.85 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Containerway Agencies Pvt Ltd in the State of West Bengal. It was subsequently converted into an Public Limited Company on 31st Jan.95 and the name was changed to Containerway International Ltd (CWIL). CWIL is presently promoted by Jayashree Ganapathi and S L Ganapathi. The Company is presently earning its revenue in the form of Commission Income from the Logistics Industry.CWIL main business is international freight logistics management, providing a fully integrated service through their worldwide network. The company does Logistics Planning, cost-benefit analysis, scheduling etc. for the purposes of freight movements, Freight Booking, Documentation and Customs Clearance, Supplementary Services, cranage and haulage of empty containers from ICDs to the customers site and vice versa are also provided to the customers. The company is a registered multimodal operator, controlling shipments from origin to destination and providing a reliable door-to-door freight service. CWIL through its 100% subsidiary Fracht Forwading and Travels Pvt Ltd, an IATA cargo agency is in the business of clearing and forwarding airfreight.During the year Jul.95, it came out with a public issue of 9,97,500 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at premium of Rs 5/- aggregating to Rs 1.50 crores to part finance the cost of the project to expand and modernise facilities of the company.
The Containerway International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Containerway International Ltd is ₹81.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Containerway International Ltd is 96.81 and 7.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Containerway International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Containerway International Ltd is ₹9.36 and ₹85.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Containerway International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.75%, 3 Years at 186.39%, 1 Year at 665.38%, 6 Month at 501.01%, 3 Month at 176.82% and 1 Month at 12.17%.
