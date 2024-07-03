Summary

Container International Ltd was incorporated on 1st Feb.85 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Containerway Agencies Pvt Ltd in the State of West Bengal. It was subsequently converted into an Public Limited Company on 31st Jan.95 and the name was changed to Containerway International Ltd (CWIL). CWIL is presently promoted by Jayashree Ganapathi and S L Ganapathi. The Company is presently earning its revenue in the form of Commission Income from the Logistics Industry.CWIL main business is international freight logistics management, providing a fully integrated service through their worldwide network. The company does Logistics Planning, cost-benefit analysis, scheduling etc. for the purposes of freight movements, Freight Booking, Documentation and Customs Clearance, Supplementary Services, cranage and haulage of empty containers from ICDs to the customers site and vice versa are also provided to the customers. The company is a registered multimodal operator, controlling shipments from origin to destination and providing a reliable door-to-door freight service. CWIL through its 100% subsidiary Fracht Forwading and Travels Pvt Ltd, an IATA cargo agency is in the business of clearing and forwarding airfreight.During the year Jul.95, it came out with a public issue of 9,97,500 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at premium of Rs 5/- aggregating to Rs 1.50 crores to part finance the cost of the project to expand and modernise facilities of the company.

