iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Containerway International Ltd Share Price

70.21
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:52:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.21
  • Day's High70.21
  • 52 Wk High85.86
  • Prev. Close71.64
  • Day's Low70.21
  • 52 Wk Low 9.36
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E96.81
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value9.66
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Containerway International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

70.21

Prev. Close

71.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

70.21

Day's Low

70.21

52 Week's High

85.86

52 Week's Low

9.36

Book Value

9.66

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

81.25

P/E

96.81

EPS

0.74

Divi. Yield

0

Containerway International Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Containerway International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Containerway International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.23%

Non-Promoter- 1.73%

Institutions: 1.72%

Non-Institutions: 98.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Containerway International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.27

3.27

3.27

3.27

Preference Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Reserves

-4.38

-4.22

-4.11

-3.95

Net Worth

2.19

2.35

2.46

2.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0.17

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

85.94

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.03

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.09

-0.11

-0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.06

-0.02

-0.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

85.94

Op profit growth

-20.24

-27.4

-49.11

-1,146.13

EBIT growth

-20.24

-27.4

12.1

-574.86

Net profit growth

-26.39

-21.33

4.87

-1,153.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Containerway International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.25

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.95

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,812.5

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,155.3

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.35

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Containerway International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishekkhursija

Independent Director

Ila Sunil Trivedi

Independent Director

Sonu Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Deora

Managing Director

Sanket Sanjay Deora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Containerway International Ltd

Summary

Container International Ltd was incorporated on 1st Feb.85 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Containerway Agencies Pvt Ltd in the State of West Bengal. It was subsequently converted into an Public Limited Company on 31st Jan.95 and the name was changed to Containerway International Ltd (CWIL). CWIL is presently promoted by Jayashree Ganapathi and S L Ganapathi. The Company is presently earning its revenue in the form of Commission Income from the Logistics Industry.CWIL main business is international freight logistics management, providing a fully integrated service through their worldwide network. The company does Logistics Planning, cost-benefit analysis, scheduling etc. for the purposes of freight movements, Freight Booking, Documentation and Customs Clearance, Supplementary Services, cranage and haulage of empty containers from ICDs to the customers site and vice versa are also provided to the customers. The company is a registered multimodal operator, controlling shipments from origin to destination and providing a reliable door-to-door freight service. CWIL through its 100% subsidiary Fracht Forwading and Travels Pvt Ltd, an IATA cargo agency is in the business of clearing and forwarding airfreight.During the year Jul.95, it came out with a public issue of 9,97,500 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at premium of Rs 5/- aggregating to Rs 1.50 crores to part finance the cost of the project to expand and modernise facilities of the company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Containerway International Ltd share price today?

The Containerway International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Containerway International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Containerway International Ltd is ₹81.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Containerway International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Containerway International Ltd is 96.81 and 7.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Containerway International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Containerway International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Containerway International Ltd is ₹9.36 and ₹85.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Containerway International Ltd?

Containerway International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.75%, 3 Years at 186.39%, 1 Year at 665.38%, 6 Month at 501.01%, 3 Month at 176.82% and 1 Month at 12.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Containerway International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Containerway International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.23 %
Institutions - 1.73 %
Public - 98.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Containerway International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.