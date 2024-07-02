|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|EGM 25/07/2024 Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 25th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024) Proceedings of the Extra ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) REGULATION 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/07/2024)
|EGM
|26 Apr 2024
|18 May 2024
|Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 18th May, 2024. Proceedings of EGM held on Saturday, 18th May, 2024 at 16:00 IST. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
