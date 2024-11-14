Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has today passed a resolution to approve the proposed change in name of the Company from Containerway International Limited to Indus Aluminum Recyclers Limited or any other name as may be available and approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and consequential alteration in Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company to give effect to the change of name of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company by way of special resolution and other concerned authorities.

Containerway International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the Second quarter and the Half year ended on 30th September 2024. FINANCIAL RESULTS 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Allotment of Equity share and Convertible Equity Warrants on preferential basis as follows: 1.) 50,35,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.05/- each of the Company at an issue price of Rs. 20.00/- per equity share inclusive of premium of Rs. 15.00/- per equity share upon receipt of full cash consideration aggregating Rs.10,07,00,000/-; and 2.) 34,20,661 Convertible Warrants exercisable into Equity Shares at an issue price of Rs. 20.00- per Convertible Warrant upon receipt of upfront payment of 25% of Issue Price aggregating Rs.1,71,03,305/-. Each Convertible Warrant carries a right to subscribe to 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs.5.00/- each of the Company at a premium of Rs.15.00/- per equity share, any time within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment, in one or more tranches.

Quarterly Results Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (Standalone) - QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

substitution / alteration in the Main Object Clauses of the Memorandum of Association of the Company

Containerway International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. proposal for issuance of Equity Shares in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. The Board of Directors of Containerway International Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2024 has approved: 1. Proposal for Issuance of equity Shares on Preferential Basis. 2. Proposal for Issuance of Equity Warrants & 3. Increase in Authorized capital Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised outcome for the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 for Containerway International Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)

Containerway International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for Issuance of Equity Shares in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulation 2018 and Companies Act 2013. Revised outcome of Board Meeting mentioning the correct Scrip Code of the Company in the letter. Further, there is no other change except as stated in the Outcome of Board Meeting submitted on 23.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Containerway International Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2024. Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

The Company informs that the Board of Directors of at its meeting held on Friday, 10th May, 2024 decided to keep and maintain the Books of Accounts of the Company and other Statutory Registers and Secretarial Records of the Company as per Section 128 of the Companies Act, 2013 at: Deora House, Rashmi Co-Operative Society, Near Mithakhali Six Roads, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380 009

Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations).

