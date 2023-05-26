To,

Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 38th (Thirty-Eighth Annual Report together with on the business and operations of the company for the Financial Year ("FY") ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Rs. in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS Year Ended on 31st March, 2024 Year Ended on 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 0 0 Other Income 0 0 Total Revenue 0 0 Total Expenses 16.41 10.86 Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation & Amortization (16.41) (10.86) Finance Cost 0.00 0.00 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 Profit Before Tax (16.41) (10.86) Payment & Provision of Current Tax 0.00 0 Deferred Tax Expenses/(Income) 0.00 0 Profit After Tax (16.41) (10.86)

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, your company recorded NIL Revenue and as there was no business activities in last 2 years. The Net Loss for FY 2023- 24 is ^16.41 lakhs as compared to FY 2022-23 at ?10.86 lakhs.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DIVIDEND:

The Company has incurred a Net Loss of ^16.41 Lakhs during the year under review. Further, due to insufficient profit, company is not in a position to declare any dividend for the current financial Year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the period under review, the Company has not transferred any profit to reserves.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at https:/ /www.containerway.co.in/

SHARE CAPITAL

During the period under review, share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024

a. Authorized Share Capital of the Company:

Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 6,75,00,000/-(Rupees Six Crores Seventy-Five Lacs) divided into 69,00,000 (Sixty-Nine Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each ("Equity Shares") and 33,00,000 (Thirty-Three Lakhs) 0.01% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each ("Preference Shares").

b. Paid up Share Capital of the Company:

At present, paid up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 6,56,86,000/- (Rupees Six Crores Fifty-Six Lacs Eighty-Six Thousand only) comprising of 65,37,200 (Sixty-Five Lacs Thirty-Seven Thousand and Two Hundred) Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each ("Equity Shares") and 33,00,000 (Thirty-Three Lacs) 0.01% Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each ("Preference Shares").

Further, in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25th July, 2024, the Company has increased the authorised capital of the Company from Rs.6,75,00,000/- to Rs.20,00,00,000/-.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, there were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company, which occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates on the date of this Annual Report except to open offer made by company during the year under review.

OPEN OFFER:

During the period under review, Open offer made for 16,99,672 (Sixteen Lakh Ninety-Nine Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Two) fully paid Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each representing 26.00% of the total paid-up, issued and subscribed capital of "Container way International Limited" ("Target Company") at a price of Rs. 6/- each (Rupee Six Only) (Offer Price) for each fully paid up shares by Mr. Sanket Deora (Acquirer No. 1), Mr. Sanjay Deora (Acquirer No. 2) and Mr. Surendra Shah (PAC) in pursuant to Regulation 3(1) and 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal, which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation.

DEPOSITS:

During the financial year, your Company has not accepted any amount as Public Deposits within the meaning of provisions of Chapter V - Acceptance of Deposits by Companies of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

FINANCE:

To meet the funds requirement of working / operational capital your Company utilize the internal accruals as funds.

CREDIT RATING:

The provisions related to Credit Rating is not applicable to the Company.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES

Your Company does not have any holding, subsidiary, associate or any joint venture. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS:

There were no mergers/acquisitions during the year.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company on 31st March, 2024 is as under:

i) Directors to retire by Rotation:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of your Company, Mr. Sanket Sanjay Deora (DIN: 01417446) Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible have offered themselves for re-appointment.

The details as required under the provisions of the Companies Act and Listing Regulations are provided in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

ii) APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

During the period under review, following director were appointed and resigned: A ppointment of Director:

Ms. Monika Awana (DIN: 10198554), Mr. Suraj Singhal (DIN: 09130650) and Mr. Shashi Kumar (DIN: 07728499) appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 26th July, 2023 and they have been retired on 28th September, 2023 due to completion of tenure of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director. After that Management was in search of Independent Director to fulfill requirement of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 and decided to again appoint the Ms. Monika Awana (DIN: 10198554), Mr. Suraj Singhal (DIN: 09130650) and Mr. Shashi Kumar (DIN: 07728499) appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 17th October, 2023.

Mrs. Sonu Gupta and Mrs. Ila Sunil Trivedi as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 21st February, 2024 and Mr. Sanket Sanjay Deora (DIN: 01417446) and Mr. Sanjay Vimalchand Deora Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f 21st February, 2024.

Resignation of Director:

Ms. Monika Awana (DIN: 10198554), Mr. Suraj Singhal (DIN: 09130650) and Mr. Shashi Kumar (DIN: 07728499) has been resigned as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 20th March, 2024.

Ms. Jayashree Ganapathi and Ms. Jyoti Ganapathi has been resigned as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 20th March, 2024.

iii) Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedules & Rules issued thereunder as well as Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Act.

During the period under review, separate Meeting of Independent Director of the company was held on 12th February, 2024.

iv) Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

Pursuant to Section 2 (51) and Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules framed there under, the following executives have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company.

1. Mr. Abhishek Khursija - Company Secretary 2. Mr. Sanjay Deora - Chief Financial Officer

During the period under review, Mr. Abhishek Khursija appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f. 05.04.2023

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Directors of the Company met at regular intervals at least once in a quarter with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to take a view of the Companys policies and strategies apart from the Board Matters. During the year, Eight (8) Board meetings were convened and held on 26.05.2023, 26.07.2023, 11.08.2023, 04.09.2023, 17.10.2023, 08.11.2023, 12.02.2024, and 21.02.2024 respectively, in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed.

Name of Director Designation & Category No. of Board Meetings attended Mr. Salem L. Ganapathi Executive Director 8 Mrs. Jayashree Ganapathi Non-Executive Director 8 Mrs. Jyoti Ganapathi Non-Executive Director 8 Ms. Monika Awana Non-Executive Independent Director 7 Mr. Shashi Kumar Non-Executive Independent Director 7 Mr. Suraj Singhal Non-Executive Independent Director 7 Mr. Sanket Sanjay Deora Non-Executive Director 0 Mr. Sanjay Vimalchand Deora Non-Executive Director 0 Ms. Sonu Gupta Non-Executive Independent Director 0 Mrs. Ila Sunil Trivedi Non-Executive Independent Director 0

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In pursuance of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there

under, including any enactment or re-enactment thereon, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2024 and of the Profit of the Company for the period ended on 31st March, 2024.

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls (IFC) and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has conducted familiarization programme for Independent Directors during

the year. The details of the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report and also

posted on the website of the Company at https://www.containerway.co.in/.

BOARD PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its statutory committees Viz., Audit Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and also of the individual Directors.

A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of Directors on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The entire Board carried out the performance evaluation of the Independent Directors and also reviewed the performance of the Secretarial Department.

As required under the provisions of the Act and the Listing Regulations, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 12.02.2024 to evaluate the performance of the Chairman, Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole and also to assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration.

Non-Executive Directors are paid sitting fees for attending each meeting of the Board and/or Committee of the Board, approved by the Board of Directors within the overall ceilings prescribed under the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

All the Executive Directors (i.e., Chairman/Managing Director/Whole-time Director) are paid remuneration as mutually agreed between the Company and the Executive Directors within the overall limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

In determining the remuneration of the Senior Management Employees, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ensures / considers the following:

> The remuneration is divided into two components viz. fixed component comprising salaries, perquisites and retirement benefits and a variable component comprising performance bonus;

> The remuneration including annual increment and performance bonus is decided based on the criticality of the roles and responsibilities, the Companys performance vis-a-vis the annual budget achievement, individuals performance vis-a-vis Key Result Areas (KRAs) / Key performance Indicators (KPIs), industry benchmark and current compensation trends in the market.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Policy on Code of Conduct in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code of Conduct of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company as well as consequences of violation.

The code of practices and procedures for fair Disclosures of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders is available on the website www.containerway.co.in

All Board members and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance of the Code of Conduct. A declaration to this effect, signed by the Managing Director of the Company forms part of this Report. The Board has also adopted separate code of conduct with respect to duties of Independent Directors as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

COMMITTEES:

The composition of committees constituted by Board along with changes, if any, forms part of the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual report.

I. Audit Committee:

The Company has constituted an Audit Committee as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review 5 (Five) meetings were held viz 26.05.2023, 11.08.2023, 04.09.2023, 08.11.2023 and 12.02.2024. The Composition and attendance of the Committee s as under:

Sr. No. Name of Member Chairman/Member No. of Meetings attended 1 Ms. Jyoti Ganapathi Chairperson 5 2 Mr. Salem Ganapathi Member 5 3 Ms. Jayashree Ganapathi Member 5

TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee are as under:

• Overseeing the Companys financial report process and the disclosure of its financial information.

• To recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity.

• To approve the payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors.

• To review, with the management, the financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon before submitting to the board for approval.

• To review quarterly, half yearly and Annual Financial results before submission to the Board.

• To review, with Management, the statement of uses/application of funds raised through issue, the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in

the offer document/prospectus/notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter.

• To review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process.

• To approve any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties.

• Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments.

• Valuation of undertakings or assets of the listed entity, wherever it is necessary.

• Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems.

• To review the adequacy of internal control systems with the management, external & internal auditors.

• To review, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems.

• To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors,

• debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors.

• To review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism.

• Recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity.

• Approval of appointment of chief financial officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate.

• Discussion with external auditors about the nature and scope of audit including their observation.

• To investigate into any matter referred to by the Board.

II. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review 2 (Two) meetings was held viz. 26.05.2023 and 12.02.2024. The Composition and attendance of the Committee is as under:

Sr. No. Name of Member Chairman/Member No. of Meetings attended 1 Ms. Jyoti Ganapathi Chairperson 2 2 Mr. Salem Ganapathi Member 2 3 Ms. Jayashree Ganapathi Member 2

TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee are as under:

• Redressal of shareholders/investors complaints;

• Reviewing on a periodic basis the Approval of Transfer or transmission of shares, debentures or any other securities made by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent;

• Issue of duplicate certificates and new certificates on split/ consolidation/renewal;

• Non-receipt of declared dividends, balance sheets of the Company; and

• Carrying out any other function as prescribed under the Listing Compliances.

III. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Company has constituted a Nomination and Remuneration Committee in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review 4 (Four) meetings was held viz. 26.07.2023, 04.09.2023, 17.10.2023 and 21.02.2024. The Composition and attendance of the Committee is as under:

Sr. No. Name of Member Chairman/Member No. of Meetings attended 1 Ms. Jyoti Ganapathi Chairperson 4 2 Mr. Salem Ganapathi Member 4 3 Ms. Jayashree Ganapathi Member 4

TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are as under:

• To recommend to the Board, the remuneration packages of the Companys Managing/Joint Managing/Whole time /Executive Directors, including all elements of remuneration package (i.e., salary, benefits, bonuses, perquisites, commission, incentives, stock options, pension, retirement benefits, details of fixed components and performances linked incentives along with the performance criteria, service contracts. notice period, severance fees, etc.);

• To be authorized at its duly constituted meeting to determine on behalf of the Board of Directors and on behalf of the shareholders with agreed terms of reference, the Companys policy on specific remuneration packages for Companys Managing/Joint Managing/Whole time /Executive Directors, including pension rights and any compensation payment;

• Such other matters as May from time to time are required by any statutory, contractual or

other regulatory requirements to be attended to by such committee.

IV. Risk Management Committee:

The provisions regarding the Risk Management Committee does not apply to the Company.

V. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the Company.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

Statutory Auditors:

The Notes to the Financial Statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory.

There are no qualifications or reservations, or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors of the Company and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Act. The Auditors Report is attached with the Financial Statements in this Annual Report.

M/ s. Rajeshkumar P. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 129110W), be and are hereby ratified as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for auditing the Accounts for F.Y. 2024-25 whose appointment was made by member in their Extra Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024, to hold office until the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting pursuant to the casual vacancy in the office of auditor caused due to resignation by the erstwhile auditors of the company. As required under Regulation 33(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Auditors have confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Secretarial Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, your Company had engaged the services of M/s. Utkarsh Shah & Co., (FCS: 12526, COP: 26241), a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR - 3 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed to this report as Annexure - A.

The Secretarial Auditor has made an observation and Board of Directors of your Company has already Complied on the respective Observations.

Internal Auditor:

The Internal Auditor has carried out the internal audit for the reporting period.

Frauds Reported by Auditors

During the year under review, no instance of fraud in the Company was reported by the Auditors.

DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

The provisions related to dividend distribution policy uploaded on the website of the Company.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in its place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation of Internal Finance Control System was observed.

For all amendments to Accounting Standards and the new standards notified, the Company carries out a detailed analysis and presents the impact on accounting policies, financial results including revised disclosures to the Audit Committee. The approach and changes in policies are also validated by the Statutory Auditors.

Further, the Audit Committee periodically reviewed the Internal Audit Reports submitted by the Internal Auditors. Internal Audit observations and corrective action taken by the Management were presented to the Audit Committee. The status of implementation of the

recommendations were reviewed by the Audit Committee on a regular basis and concerns if any were reported to the Board.

As per the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Statutory Auditors have expressed their views on the adequacy of Internal Financial Control in their Audit Report.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (RPT):

All transactions to be entered by the Company with related parties will be in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. However, the Company has not entered into any related party transaction, as provided in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with the related party. Hence, Disclosure as required under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

The Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at www.containerway.co.in

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, ADVANCES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The particulars of Loans, guarantees or investments made under Section 186 are furnished hereunder:

Details of Loans:

SR No Date of making loan Detail of Borrower Amount Purpose for which the loan is to be utilized by the Recipient Time period for which it is given Date of Board Resolution Date of Special Resolution (if required) Rate of Interest Expected rate of return NA

Details of Investments:

SR No Date of investment Detail of Investee Amount Purpose for which the proceeds from investment is proposed to be utilized by the recipient Time period for which it is given Date of Board Resolution Date of Special Resolution (if required) Expected rate of return NA

Details of Guarantee / Security Provided:

SR No Date of providing security/ guarantee Details of recipient Amount Purpose for which the security/ guarantee is proposed to be utilized by the recipient Date of Board Resolution Date of Special Resolution (if required) Commission NA

LOAN RECEIVED FROM DIRECTORS

During the period under review, the Company has not accepted any unsecured loan from the Directors pursuant to Rule 2(1) (c) (viii) of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy has been adopted to provide appropriate Avenues to the employees to bring to the attention of the management, the concerns about any unethical behavior, by using the mechanism provided in the Policy. In cases related to financial irregularities, including fraud or suspected fraud, the employees may directly approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. We confirm that no director or employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee during FY 2023- 24.

The Policy provides that no adverse action shall be taken or recommended against any employee in retaliation to his/her disclosure, if any, in good faith of any unethical and improper practices or alleged wrongful conduct. This Policy protects such employees from unfair or prejudicial treatment by anyone in the Company. The same is available on the Companys Web Site https://www.containerway.co.in/

With a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and Designated Employees, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading (Code) and Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy. The Code also covers the policy and procedures for inquiry in case of leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) or suspected leak of UPSI. The Code/Policy is available on the website of the Company https://www.containerway.co.in/

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. Your directors further state that during the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,

Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 as confirmed by the Internal Complaints Committee as constituted by the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the Employees of the Company has received remuneration above the limits specified in the Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the financial year 2023-24. The details regarding the same is enclosed as Annexure - B.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this report as Annexure - C.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Since the paid-up Capital of Company is less than Rs. 10 Crores and Turnover is less than Rs. 25 Crores therefore by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence Corporate Governance does not form part of this Boards Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the Companys current working and future outlook as per Annexure - D.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

As per Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report does not applicable to the Company.

INSURANCE:

The Companys Plant, Property, Equipment and Stocks are adequately insured under the Industrial All Risk (IAR) Policy. The Company covers the properties on full sum insured basis on replacement value. The scope of coverage, insurance premiums, policy limits and deductibles are in line with the size of the Company and its nature of business.

ENVIRONMENT:

As a responsible corporate citizen and as company is involved in textile business and environment safety has been one of the key concerns of the Company. It is the constant endeavor of the Company to strive for compliant of stipulated pollution control norms.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The relationship with the workmen and staff remained cordial and harmonious during the year and management received full cooperation from employees.

OTHER DISCLOSURES AND INFORMATION:

(A) Secretarial Standards:

During the year under review, the Company is in Compliance with the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2).

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Act.

(B) No One Time Settlement:

There was no instance of one-time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

(C) General Shareholders Information

Annual General Meeting: 28th September, 2024 at 3.00 PM. through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means (VC). Financial Year: April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024 Record Date for Dividend: - Dividend Payment Date: - Listing Details: Equity Shares are listed on the following Stock Exchanges: BSE Limited: Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE): The Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 has been paid to the BSE Limited. Stock Code: BSE Ltd. - 540597, CSE: Scrip Code: 13081 ISIN Number: INE319U01022 CIN L60210WB1985PLC038478 Registrar and Share Transfer Beetal Financial & Computer Services Pvt. Ltd, Beetal House, Agent: 3rd Floor 99, Madangir, Behind Local Shopping Centre, Near Dada Harsukhdas Mandir,New Delhi,Delhi,110062 Address for All enquiries, clarification and correspondence should be Correspondence: addressed to the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: ABHISHEK KHURSIJA, Company Secretary.

(D) Registrar & Transfer Agent

The work related to Share Transfer Registry in terms of both physical and electronic mode is being dealt with by M/s Beetal Financial & Computer Services Private Limited and their address is- Beetal House, 3rdFloor,99 Madangir, Behind Local Shopping Centre, Near Dada Harsukhdas Mandir, New Delhi- 110062

(E) Share Transfer System:

The share transfer activities under physical mode are carried out by the RTA. Shares in physical mode which are lodged for transfer are processed and returned within the stipulated time. Physical shares received for dematerialization are processed and completed within a period of 21 days from the date of receipt. Bad deliveries are promptly returned to Depository Participants (DPs) under advice to the shareholders.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors thank the various Central and State Government Departments, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the Company viz. Customers, Members, Dealers, Vendors, Banks and other business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record unstinted commitment and continued contribution of the Employee to the Company.

Annexure - A

FORM NO. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024

[Pursuant to section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration Personnel) Rules, 2014]

To,

The Members,

To,

Containerway International Limited

6th Floor, Room No 608,

Saltee Plaza, Cabin No M-11,

Near ILS Hospital,

Kolkata - 700 080

Dear Sirs,

I have conducted the Secretarial Audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices of CONTAINERWAY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (CIN L60210WB1985PLC038478) (hereinafter called the Company). The Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided me a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/ statutory compliances and expressing my opinion thereon. It is further stated that I have also relied up on the scanned documents and other papers in digital/ electronic mode, explanation and representations made/ submitted to me by the official of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided in digital/ electronic mode by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Audit, I hereby report that in my opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 ("Audit Period"), complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board processes and compliance mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter.

I have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 according to the provisions of:

1. The Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and the Rules made there under;

2. The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the Rules made there under

3. The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and bye-laws framed there under;

4. Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

5. The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act)

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, as amended from time to time;

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time; 2009;

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2009;

d) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021; (Not Applicable during the Audit Period);

e) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations 2021; (Not Applicable during the Audit Period);

f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client 2009;

g) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021; (Not Applicable during the Audit Period); and

h) Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; (Not Applicable during the Audit Period);

6. based on the examination of the relevant documents and records, and as certified by the Management, prime facie it appears that the proper system exist in the Company to confirm compliance of the applicable laws.

I have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the followings:

i. The Listing Agreements entered into by the Company with Stock Exchanges.

ii. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

iii. Secretarial Standards (SS-1 & SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Act,

Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above.

I further report that;

The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors, Woman Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Adequate notice is given to all Directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance, and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting.

Board decisions are carried out with unanimous consent and therefore, no dissenting views were required to be captured and recorded as part of the minutes.

I further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the Company commensurate with the size and operations of the Company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules, regulations and guidelines.

I further report that during the audit period, there were no instances of:

(1) Public / Rights / Preferential issue of Shares / Debentures / Sweat Equity

(2) Redemption/Buy Back of Securities.

(3) Major decisions taken by the members in pursuance to Section 180 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(4) Foreign Technical Collaborations.

(5) Merger / Amalgamation / Reconstruction etc.

Annexure "II"

To,

The Members,

To,

Containerway International Limited

6th Floor, Room No 608,

Saltee Plaza, Cabin No M-11,

Near ILS Hospital,

Kolkata - 700 080

Based on audit, my responsibility is to express an opinion on the compliance with the applicable laws and maintenance of records by the Company. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards CSAS 1 to CSAS 4 ("CSAS") prescribed by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI"). These standards require that the auditor complies with statutory and regulatory requirements and plans and performs the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about compliance with applicable laws and maintenance of records.

Due to the inherent limitations of an audit including internal, financial and operating controls, there is an unavoidable risk that some misstatements or material non-compliances may not be detected, even though the audit is properly planned and performed in accordance with the CSAS. My Report of even date is to be read along with this letter:

a. Maintenance of Secretarial record is the responsibility of the management of the Company. my responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on my audit.

b. I have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. I believe that the processes and practices, I followed provide a reasonable basis for my opinion.

c. I have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of the financial statement of the Company.

d. The compliance of the provisions of the Corporate and other applicable laws, rules, regulation, standards is the responsibility of the management.

e. Where ever required, I have obtained the Management representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events etc.

f. The Secretarial Audit report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

Annexure - B

STATEMENT OF DISCLOSUREOF REMUNERATION

[Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014]

i. the ratio of the remuneration of each Working Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company and percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary, if any, in the financial year 2023-2024:

Sr. Name No. Ratio to median remuneration % increase in remuneration Executive Directors 1 Mr. Salem Lakshmanan Ganapathi Executive Director - - Key Managerial Personnel 2 Mr. Abhishek Khursija Company Secretary - -

The Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company are entitled for sitting fees as per the statutory provisions and are within the prescribed limits.

ii. Percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year 2024: 0 %

iii. Number of permanent employees on the rolls of the Company as on 31st March, 2024: 3

iv. Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstance for increase in managerial remuneration:

Average percentile increases in remuneration of employees other than managerial personnel was 0% and average increase in remuneration of managerial personnel was around 0%.

v. The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the Executive Directors are considered by the Board of Directors as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

vi. It is affirmed that the Remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

Annexure - C

CONVERVATION OF ENRGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

[A] CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

A. Conservation of Energy:

a. Energy conservation measures taken- During the year Company has not having any business activity and hence energy conservation measures were limited to Office use of power.

b. Total energy consumption and energy consumption per unit of production: Nil

B. Technology absorption:

Technology Absorption, Adoption and Innovation:

No technology was absorbed, adapted or innovated during the financial year.

A Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption, adoption and innovation. No technology was absorbed, adapted or innovated during the last financial year B Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts e.g. Product improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution etc. Not applicable, as no such initiatives in this behalf were undertaken. C In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year: No technology has been imported during the last financial year. The details of the technology imported: - NA The year of import NA Whether the technology been fully absorbed NA If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof, NA D Research & Development Specific areas in which R & D is carried out by the Company. There was no research and development activity carried out during the financial year Benefits derived as a result of the above R & D. No benefits were derived, as no R & D was undertaken. Future Plan of Action Company is planning to strengthen and expand its business. Expenditure on R & D No R & D activity was undertaken during the financial year 2023-24

C. Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:

There has been no transaction involving foreign exchange during the year under review.

(Rs. In Lakhs)