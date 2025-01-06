Contil India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.81
0.31
0.34
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.09
-0.07
-0.03
Working capital
0.32
0.44
0.52
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.94
0.63
0.76
0.07
Capital expenditure
0.03
0
0.07
-0.18
Free cash flow
0.97
0.63
0.83
-0.1
Equity raised
4.65
4.81
4.95
3.96
Investing
0.55
-0.94
-0.16
0.97
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.18
4.5
5.62
4.82
