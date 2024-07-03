SectorTrading
Open₹42.5
Prev. Close₹42.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.32
Day's High₹42.75
Day's Low₹40.71
52 Week's High₹66.14
52 Week's Low₹22.85
Book Value₹6.58
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.99
P/E27.96
EPS1.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.47
4.27
3.63
2.99
Net Worth
9.56
7.36
6.72
6.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.07
8.6
7.66
5.12
yoy growth (%)
63.52
12.31
49.43
1,537.8
Raw materials
-12.79
-7.54
-6.31
-4.15
As % of sales
90.89
87.68
82.45
81.08
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.2
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.81
0.31
0.34
0.18
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.18
-0.09
-0.07
-0.03
Working capital
0.32
0.44
0.52
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.52
12.31
49.43
1,537.8
Op profit growth
140.06
147.97
4,245.82
-100.02
EBIT growth
155.81
-6.99
87.63
69.17
Net profit growth
190.97
-17.44
81.31
72.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishna H Contractor
Non Executive Director
Niranjana H Contractor
Independent Director
Rajiv H Chokhawala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Agrawal
Director
SEJAL KRISHNA CONTRACTOR
Independent Director
Minalben Chokhawala
Independent Director
Harshen Gautambhai Mazmudar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Contil India Ltd
Summary
Contil India Limited was incorporated on October 27, in the name of Continental Credit & Investments Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Contil India Limited vide fresh Certificate dated 26 December, 2007 issued the the Registrar of Companies. The Company has got NBFC registration from the Reserve Bank of India as an Investment Company. The Company is engaged in export of the foods and grocery and the shipment of the containers are loaded regularly for export to Canada, North American Continents.The Board of Directors has embarked upon the diversification in the activities of export of the food article, consumables to the continent of Canada through its alliance business venture in Canada. To justify the expansions, the Company is exploring the market establishment in continent of USA. The export frontier yielded remunerative overwhelming response with the increased in the turnover and profitable contribution. Further, the Company embarked upon the expansion in the span of export business in its owned established trade mark also. It is exporting products in spices, flours, cereal, pulses, beauty and cosmetics, ayurvedic items, articles, utensils, and other products.
Read More
The Contil India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Contil India Ltd is ₹62.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Contil India Ltd is 27.96 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Contil India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Contil India Ltd is ₹22.85 and ₹66.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Contil India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.32%, 3 Years at 59.26%, 1 Year at 85.68%, 6 Month at 35.90%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -8.84%.
