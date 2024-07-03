iifl-logo-icon 1
Contil India Ltd Share Price

40.71
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open42.5
  • Day's High42.75
  • 52 Wk High66.14
  • Prev. Close42.78
  • Day's Low40.71
  • 52 Wk Low 22.85
  • Turnover (lac)4.32
  • P/E27.96
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value6.58
  • EPS1.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.99
  • Div. Yield0
Contil India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

42.5

Prev. Close

42.78

Turnover(Lac.)

4.32

Day's High

42.75

Day's Low

40.71

52 Week's High

66.14

52 Week's Low

22.85

Book Value

6.58

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.99

P/E

27.96

EPS

1.53

Divi. Yield

0

Contil India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Contil India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Contil India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.58%

Non-Promoter- 58.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Contil India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.47

4.27

3.63

2.99

Net Worth

9.56

7.36

6.72

6.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.07

8.6

7.66

5.12

yoy growth (%)

63.52

12.31

49.43

1,537.8

Raw materials

-12.79

-7.54

-6.31

-4.15

As % of sales

90.89

87.68

82.45

81.08

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.2

-0.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.81

0.31

0.34

0.18

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.18

-0.09

-0.07

-0.03

Working capital

0.32

0.44

0.52

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.52

12.31

49.43

1,537.8

Op profit growth

140.06

147.97

4,245.82

-100.02

EBIT growth

155.81

-6.99

87.63

69.17

Net profit growth

190.97

-17.44

81.31

72.83

No Record Found

Contil India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Contil India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishna H Contractor

Non Executive Director

Niranjana H Contractor

Independent Director

Rajiv H Chokhawala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Agrawal

Director

SEJAL KRISHNA CONTRACTOR

Independent Director

Minalben Chokhawala

Independent Director

Harshen Gautambhai Mazmudar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Contil India Ltd

Summary

Contil India Limited was incorporated on October 27, in the name of Continental Credit & Investments Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Contil India Limited vide fresh Certificate dated 26 December, 2007 issued the the Registrar of Companies. The Company has got NBFC registration from the Reserve Bank of India as an Investment Company. The Company is engaged in export of the foods and grocery and the shipment of the containers are loaded regularly for export to Canada, North American Continents.The Board of Directors has embarked upon the diversification in the activities of export of the food article, consumables to the continent of Canada through its alliance business venture in Canada. To justify the expansions, the Company is exploring the market establishment in continent of USA. The export frontier yielded remunerative overwhelming response with the increased in the turnover and profitable contribution. Further, the Company embarked upon the expansion in the span of export business in its owned established trade mark also. It is exporting products in spices, flours, cereal, pulses, beauty and cosmetics, ayurvedic items, articles, utensils, and other products.
Company FAQs

What is the Contil India Ltd share price today?

The Contil India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Contil India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Contil India Ltd is ₹62.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Contil India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Contil India Ltd is 27.96 and 6.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Contil India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Contil India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Contil India Ltd is ₹22.85 and ₹66.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Contil India Ltd?

Contil India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.32%, 3 Years at 59.26%, 1 Year at 85.68%, 6 Month at 35.90%, 3 Month at -19.98% and 1 Month at -8.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Contil India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Contil India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.42 %

