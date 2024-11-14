iifl-logo-icon 1
Contil India Ltd Board Meeting

40.57
(4.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:29:00 AM

Contil India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Result - Financial Result For June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. Kindly take the above information on record. Outcome of Board Meeting which held today i.e., on Friday, August 02, 2024, have inter alia, considered, approved, and taken on record the following transactions: 1. Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/-(Rupees Two only) each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals and approval of the members as required under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2.Further, the Board recommended the consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of Company, subject to approval of the members of the Company. 3.Appointment of M/S P. Indrajit & Associates (Registration No 117488W), Chartered Accountants, Vadodara as Statutory Auditors for period of 5 years up to conclusion of 35th AGM. (Subject to Shareholder Approval), and other Business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Result - 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Financial Result for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Contil India: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Contil India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

