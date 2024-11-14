|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Result - Financial Result For June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposal to Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. Kindly take the above information on record. Outcome of Board Meeting which held today i.e., on Friday, August 02, 2024, have inter alia, considered, approved, and taken on record the following transactions: 1. Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/-(Rupees Two only) each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals and approval of the members as required under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. 2.Further, the Board recommended the consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of Company, subject to approval of the members of the Company. 3.Appointment of M/S P. Indrajit & Associates (Registration No 117488W), Chartered Accountants, Vadodara as Statutory Auditors for period of 5 years up to conclusion of 35th AGM. (Subject to Shareholder Approval), and other Business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the Year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Result - 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|CONTIL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Financial Result for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
