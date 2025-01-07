iifl-logo-icon 1
Contil India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.31
(3.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

14.07

8.6

7.66

5.12

yoy growth (%)

63.52

12.31

49.43

1,537.8

Raw materials

-12.79

-7.54

-6.31

-4.15

As % of sales

90.89

87.68

82.45

81.08

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.23

-0.2

-0.19

As % of sales

1.69

2.71

2.69

3.74

Other costs

-0.8

-0.72

-1.09

-0.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.74

8.46

14.33

15.15

Operating profit

0.23

0.09

0.03

0

OPM

1.66

1.13

0.51

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

0

Other income

0.62

0.24

0.33

0.19

Profit before tax

0.81

0.31

0.34

0.18

Taxes

-0.18

-0.09

-0.07

-0.03

Tax rate

-22.58

-31.01

-22.64

-19.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.63

0.21

0.26

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.63

0.21

0.26

0.14

yoy growth (%)

190.97

-17.44

81.31

72.83

NPM

4.5

2.53

3.44

2.83

