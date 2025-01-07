Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14.07
8.6
7.66
5.12
yoy growth (%)
63.52
12.31
49.43
1,537.8
Raw materials
-12.79
-7.54
-6.31
-4.15
As % of sales
90.89
87.68
82.45
81.08
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.23
-0.2
-0.19
As % of sales
1.69
2.71
2.69
3.74
Other costs
-0.8
-0.72
-1.09
-0.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.74
8.46
14.33
15.15
Operating profit
0.23
0.09
0.03
0
OPM
1.66
1.13
0.51
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
0
Other income
0.62
0.24
0.33
0.19
Profit before tax
0.81
0.31
0.34
0.18
Taxes
-0.18
-0.09
-0.07
-0.03
Tax rate
-22.58
-31.01
-22.64
-19.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.63
0.21
0.26
0.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.63
0.21
0.26
0.14
yoy growth (%)
190.97
-17.44
81.31
72.83
NPM
4.5
2.53
3.44
2.83
