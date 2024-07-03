Contil India Limited was incorporated on October 27, in the name of Continental Credit & Investments Limited. The name of the Company was changed to Contil India Limited vide fresh Certificate dated 26 December, 2007 issued the the Registrar of Companies. The Company has got NBFC registration from the Reserve Bank of India as an Investment Company. The Company is engaged in export of the foods and grocery and the shipment of the containers are loaded regularly for export to Canada, North American Continents.The Board of Directors has embarked upon the diversification in the activities of export of the food article, consumables to the continent of Canada through its alliance business venture in Canada. To justify the expansions, the Company is exploring the market establishment in continent of USA. The export frontier yielded remunerative overwhelming response with the increased in the turnover and profitable contribution. Further, the Company embarked upon the expansion in the span of export business in its owned established trade mark also. It is exporting products in spices, flours, cereal, pulses, beauty and cosmetics, ayurvedic items, articles, utensils, and other products.
