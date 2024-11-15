Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/-(Rupees Two only) each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals and approval of the members as required under Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CONTIL INDIA LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CONTIL INDIA LTD. (531067) RECORD DATE 15.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 14/11/2024 DR-758/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE080G01011 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.10.2024) Nwe ISIN : INE080G01029 Source : NSDL In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20241029-14 dated October 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code CONTIL INDIA LTD. (531067) New ISIN No. INE080G01029 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 14-11-2024 (DR- 758/2024-2025) (As Per Bse Notice dated on 12.11.2024)