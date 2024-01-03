Corona Remedies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
61.16
51.05
4.64
4.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
347.13
269.86
333.18
263.41
Net Worth
408.29
320.91
337.82
268.05
Minority Interest
Debt
2.33
33.74
49.88
46.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.77
5.42
0
0
Total Liabilities
418.39
360.07
387.7
314.57
Fixed Assets
249.3
175.98
164.4
122.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.27
14.06
36.89
7.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.02
9.2
4.22
0.67
Networking Capital
49.1
59.86
138.88
144.49
Inventories
105.4
73.95
30.6
22.98
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
86.99
74.35
207.21
173.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
40.88
68.27
44.99
42.03
Sundry Creditors
-94.37
-84.6
-72.04
-48.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-89.8
-72.11
-71.88
-45.54
Cash
76.7
100.98
43.32
39.55
Total Assets
418.39
360.08
387.71
314.57
