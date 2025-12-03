Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,570.9
Prev. Close₹1,567.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,624.07
Day's High₹1,699
Day's Low₹1,570
52 Week's High₹1,660.8
52 Week's Low₹1,336.6
Book Value₹121.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,978.27
P/E51.9
EPS30.14
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
61.16
61.16
61.16
51.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0.39
0
Reserves
544.57
419.02
346.75
269.86
Net Worth
605.73
480.18
408.3
320.91
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,196.42
1,014.47
884.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,196.42
1,014.47
884.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
6.31
6.46
7.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,807.4
|99.37
|4,33,703.79
|705.44
|0.89
|5,651.21
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,330
|65.39
|1,68,223.46
|598
|0.47
|2,578
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,373.7
|66.23
|1,47,927.73
|577
|0.14
|2,547
|249.82
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,287
|23.14
|1,07,368.48
|90.6
|0.62
|4,266.4
|377.55
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,325
|23.36
|1,07,043.06
|616.88
|1.21
|4,256.93
|411.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
KIRTIKUMAR LAXMIDAS MEHTA
Managing Director & CEO
NIRAVKUMAR KIRTIKUMAR MEHTA
Joint Managing Director
ANKUR KIRTIKUMAR MEHTA
Whole-time Director
VIRAL BHUPENDRABHAI SITWALA
Independent Director
Ameet Desai
Independent Director
Monica Kanuga
Independent Director
Shirish Gundopant Belapure
Independent Director
Bhaskar Vemban Iyer
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetna Darajiya
Corona House C-Mondeal Busines,
-Park S.G.Highway Thaltej,
Gujarat - 380059
Tel: +91 79 4023 3000
Website: http://www.coronaremedies.com
Email: complianceofficer@coronaremedies.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Corona Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as CORONA Remedies Private Limited, a private limited company, dated August 27, 2004, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dad...
Read More
Reports by Corona Remedies Ltd
