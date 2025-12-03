iifl-logo

Corona Remedies Ltd Share Price Live

1,631.5
(4.09%)
Mar 10, 2026|03:52:51 PM

  • Open1,570.9
  • Day's High1,699
  • 52 Wk High1,660.8
  • Prev. Close1,567.4
  • Day's Low1,570
  • 52 Wk Low 1,336.6
  • Turnover (lac)1,624.07
  • P/E51.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value121.9
  • EPS30.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,978.27
  • Div. Yield0.47
Corona Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹1,570.9

Prev. Close

₹1,567.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,624.07

Day's High

₹1,699

Day's Low

₹1,570

52 Week's High

₹1,660.8

52 Week's Low

₹1,336.6

Book Value

₹121.9

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,978.27

P/E

51.9

EPS

30.14

Divi. Yield

0.47

Corona Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Corona Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Corona Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Mar, 2026|06:38 PM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.49%

Non-Promoter- 27.50%

Institutions: 27.50%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Corona Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

61.16

61.16

61.16

51.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0.39

0

Reserves

544.57

419.02

346.75

269.86

Net Worth

605.73

480.18

408.3

320.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,196.42

1,014.47

884.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,196.42

1,014.47

884.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

6.31

6.46

7.28

Corona Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,807.4

99.374,33,703.79705.440.895,651.2199.24

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,330

65.391,68,223.465980.472,578578.26

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,373.7

66.231,47,927.735770.142,547249.82

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,287

23.141,07,368.4890.60.624,266.4377.55

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,325

23.361,07,043.06616.881.214,256.93411.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Corona Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

KIRTIKUMAR LAXMIDAS MEHTA

Managing Director & CEO

NIRAVKUMAR KIRTIKUMAR MEHTA

Joint Managing Director

ANKUR KIRTIKUMAR MEHTA

Whole-time Director

VIRAL BHUPENDRABHAI SITWALA

Independent Director

Ameet Desai

Independent Director

Monica Kanuga

Independent Director

Shirish Gundopant Belapure

Independent Director

Bhaskar Vemban Iyer

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetna Darajiya

Registered Office

Corona House C-Mondeal Busines,

-Park S.G.Highway Thaltej,

Gujarat - 380059

Tel: +91 79 4023 3000

Website: http://www.coronaremedies.com

Email: complianceofficer@coronaremedies.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Corona Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as CORONA Remedies Private Limited, a private limited company, dated August 27, 2004, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Dad...
Reports by Corona Remedies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Corona Remedies Ltd share price today?

The Corona Remedies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1631.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Corona Remedies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Corona Remedies Ltd is ₹9978.27 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Corona Remedies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Corona Remedies Ltd is 51.9 and 14.52 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Corona Remedies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Corona Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Corona Remedies Ltd is ₹1336.6 and ₹1660.8 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Corona Remedies Ltd?

Corona Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 8.97% and 1 Month at -4.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Corona Remedies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Corona Remedies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.00 %
Institutions - 8.60 %
Public - 22.40 %

