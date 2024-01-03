Corona Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,805.7
|92.7
|4,33,247.92
|564.22
|0.89
|4,511.27
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,454.4
|68.16
|1,71,344.04
|696
|0.46
|2,660
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,717.95
|58.96
|1,25,826.67
|597
|0.16
|2,707
|249.83
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,508.1
|23.44
|1,21,819.98
|1,210.53
|1.06
|4,495.16
|411.56
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,280.55
|19.8
|1,06,877.42
|387.3
|0.62
|4,602.9
|377.56
