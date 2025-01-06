Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.49
0.47
-10.01
-6.85
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.95
-3.74
-4.3
Tax paid
-4.73
1.3
0
4.45
Working capital
13.17
8.14
-16.13
2.56
Other operating items
Operating
26
5.97
-29.88
-4.14
Capital expenditure
-10.72
-0.59
-1.25
4.88
Free cash flow
15.28
5.38
-31.13
0.73
Equity raised
7.15
3.49
31.75
46.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
45.66
43.67
19.07
11.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
68.1
52.54
19.68
58.79
