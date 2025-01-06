iifl-logo-icon 1
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

353.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Cosmo Ferrites FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.49

0.47

-10.01

-6.85

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.95

-3.74

-4.3

Tax paid

-4.73

1.3

0

4.45

Working capital

13.17

8.14

-16.13

2.56

Other operating items

Operating

26

5.97

-29.88

-4.14

Capital expenditure

-10.72

-0.59

-1.25

4.88

Free cash flow

15.28

5.38

-31.13

0.73

Equity raised

7.15

3.49

31.75

46.76

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

45.66

43.67

19.07

11.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

68.1

52.54

19.68

58.79

