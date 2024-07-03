iifl-logo-icon 1
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Share Price

353.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:29:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

353.1

Prev. Close

371.65

Turnover(Lac.)

14.6

Day's High

353.1

Day's Low

353.1

52 Week's High

384.9

52 Week's Low

140.6

Book Value

22.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

424.78

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 36.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.03

12.03

12.03

12.03

Preference Capital

2

2

2

2

Reserves

18.26

20.22

17.83

3.55

Net Worth

32.29

34.25

31.86

17.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

113.83

63.65

55

80.45

yoy growth (%)

78.84

15.71

-31.62

21.71

Raw materials

-34.61

-19.49

-21.57

-27.76

As % of sales

30.41

30.62

39.21

34.51

Employee costs

-19.55

-13.87

-14.13

-20.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.49

0.47

-10.01

-6.85

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.95

-3.74

-4.3

Tax paid

-4.73

1.3

0

4.45

Working capital

13.17

8.14

-16.13

2.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

78.84

15.71

-31.62

21.71

Op profit growth

324.3

-312.71

-336.87

-77.24

EBIT growth

551.98

-167.19

239.75

-171.93

Net profit growth

687.8

-118

317.25

142.06

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cosmo Ferrites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ambrish Jaipuria

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Gupta

Non Executive Director

Pankaj Poddar

Independent Director

Neeraj Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Himalyani Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ekta Verma

Independent Director

Anshuman Sood

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cosmo Ferrites Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Ashok Jaipuria and his Associates, and Cosmo Films, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd (CFL) is in the business of manufacturing soft ferrites cores. The Company was incorporated in July, 1985. Major applications of ferrites are inverter transformers, Domestic Lighting, Energy Meter, Mobile Charger, SMPS, Transformer Manufacturers current transformers, pulse transformers, line filters, choke, noise suppressors etc.CFL started production of soft ferrites since 1987 at Solan Plant, in Himachal Pradesh. It was set up in technical collaboration with Veb Elektro-Consult, Germany. The types of ferrite core manufactured by CFL include U and E cores (used in power transformers for SMPS, telecommunication, computers and lighting systems) and yoke rings (used in deflection yokes of TVs). CFL classifies the U and E cores as nitrogen cores, and yoke rings as oxygen cores, according to the atmosphere prevalent at the sintering stage. Though the cost of producing the latter is lower, the value-addition is greater in the former. Owing to a buy-back agreement with the collaborator, CFLs performance in the first year, 1988-89, was noteworthy. But since the technology transferred was poor, the company had various manufacturing problems. The tie-up was subsequently called off in 1989. In the red between 1989 and 1993, this company made a maiden net profit of Rs 2.6 cr on a turnover of Rs 11.64 cr in 1993-94. The export earnings from granulates has grown at a CAGR of 56% to Rs 2 cr in 1993-94. A maj
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cosmo Ferrites Ltd share price today?

The Cosmo Ferrites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹353.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd is ₹424.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd is 0 and 16.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosmo Ferrites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd is ₹140.6 and ₹384.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd?

Cosmo Ferrites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 136.72%, 3 Years at 7.26%, 1 Year at 70.60%, 6 Month at 113.41%, 3 Month at 31.30% and 1 Month at 19.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.65 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 36.13 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

