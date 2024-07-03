SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹353.1
Prev. Close₹371.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.6
Day's High₹353.1
Day's Low₹353.1
52 Week's High₹384.9
52 Week's Low₹140.6
Book Value₹22.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)424.78
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.03
12.03
12.03
12.03
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
18.26
20.22
17.83
3.55
Net Worth
32.29
34.25
31.86
17.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
113.83
63.65
55
80.45
yoy growth (%)
78.84
15.71
-31.62
21.71
Raw materials
-34.61
-19.49
-21.57
-27.76
As % of sales
30.41
30.62
39.21
34.51
Employee costs
-19.55
-13.87
-14.13
-20.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.49
0.47
-10.01
-6.85
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.95
-3.74
-4.3
Tax paid
-4.73
1.3
0
4.45
Working capital
13.17
8.14
-16.13
2.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
78.84
15.71
-31.62
21.71
Op profit growth
324.3
-312.71
-336.87
-77.24
EBIT growth
551.98
-167.19
239.75
-171.93
Net profit growth
687.8
-118
317.25
142.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ambrish Jaipuria
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Gupta
Non Executive Director
Pankaj Poddar
Independent Director
Neeraj Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Himalyani Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ekta Verma
Independent Director
Anshuman Sood
Reports by Cosmo Ferrites Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Ashok Jaipuria and his Associates, and Cosmo Films, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd (CFL) is in the business of manufacturing soft ferrites cores. The Company was incorporated in July, 1985. Major applications of ferrites are inverter transformers, Domestic Lighting, Energy Meter, Mobile Charger, SMPS, Transformer Manufacturers current transformers, pulse transformers, line filters, choke, noise suppressors etc.CFL started production of soft ferrites since 1987 at Solan Plant, in Himachal Pradesh. It was set up in technical collaboration with Veb Elektro-Consult, Germany. The types of ferrite core manufactured by CFL include U and E cores (used in power transformers for SMPS, telecommunication, computers and lighting systems) and yoke rings (used in deflection yokes of TVs). CFL classifies the U and E cores as nitrogen cores, and yoke rings as oxygen cores, according to the atmosphere prevalent at the sintering stage. Though the cost of producing the latter is lower, the value-addition is greater in the former. Owing to a buy-back agreement with the collaborator, CFLs performance in the first year, 1988-89, was noteworthy. But since the technology transferred was poor, the company had various manufacturing problems. The tie-up was subsequently called off in 1989. In the red between 1989 and 1993, this company made a maiden net profit of Rs 2.6 cr on a turnover of Rs 11.64 cr in 1993-94. The export earnings from granulates has grown at a CAGR of 56% to Rs 2 cr in 1993-94. A maj
Read More
The Cosmo Ferrites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹353.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd is ₹424.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd is 0 and 16.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosmo Ferrites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosmo Ferrites Ltd is ₹140.6 and ₹384.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 136.72%, 3 Years at 7.26%, 1 Year at 70.60%, 6 Month at 113.41%, 3 Month at 31.30% and 1 Month at 19.50%.
