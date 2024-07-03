Summary

Promoted by Ashok Jaipuria and his Associates, and Cosmo Films, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd (CFL) is in the business of manufacturing soft ferrites cores. The Company was incorporated in July, 1985. Major applications of ferrites are inverter transformers, Domestic Lighting, Energy Meter, Mobile Charger, SMPS, Transformer Manufacturers current transformers, pulse transformers, line filters, choke, noise suppressors etc.CFL started production of soft ferrites since 1987 at Solan Plant, in Himachal Pradesh. It was set up in technical collaboration with Veb Elektro-Consult, Germany. The types of ferrite core manufactured by CFL include U and E cores (used in power transformers for SMPS, telecommunication, computers and lighting systems) and yoke rings (used in deflection yokes of TVs). CFL classifies the U and E cores as nitrogen cores, and yoke rings as oxygen cores, according to the atmosphere prevalent at the sintering stage. Though the cost of producing the latter is lower, the value-addition is greater in the former. Owing to a buy-back agreement with the collaborator, CFLs performance in the first year, 1988-89, was noteworthy. But since the technology transferred was poor, the company had various manufacturing problems. The tie-up was subsequently called off in 1989. In the red between 1989 and 1993, this company made a maiden net profit of Rs 2.6 cr on a turnover of Rs 11.64 cr in 1993-94. The export earnings from granulates has grown at a CAGR of 56% to Rs 2 cr in 1993-94. A maj

