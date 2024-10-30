|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. October 30, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|COSMO FERRITES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended as on June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 13, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|COSMO FERRITES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 17th day of May 2024 at New Delhi inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached the Outcome .... Read Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The highest credit rating during the previous financial year is BBB- from Care Ratings Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|COSMO FERRITES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 07, 2024, has inter alia approved the Un-audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|3 Jan 2024
|COSMO FERRITES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve extending the period of redemption of unlisted existing Non-Convertible 10% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares. COSMO FERRITES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Jan 2024 to consider Alteration of date of payment of interest or redemption amount. Outcome of Board Meeting Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
