|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
113.83
63.65
55
80.45
yoy growth (%)
78.84
15.71
-31.62
21.71
Raw materials
-34.61
-19.49
-21.57
-27.76
As % of sales
30.41
30.62
39.21
34.51
Employee costs
-19.55
-13.87
-14.13
-20.39
As % of sales
17.17
21.8
25.69
25.34
Other costs
-31.92
-23.74
-22.37
-30.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.04
37.3
40.67
38.52
Operating profit
27.73
6.53
-3.07
1.29
OPM
24.36
10.27
-5.58
1.61
Depreciation
-3.91
-3.95
-3.74
-4.3
Interest expense
-4.07
-3.44
-4.18
-5.14
Other income
1.74
1.33
0.98
1.28
Profit before tax
21.49
0.47
-10.01
-6.85
Taxes
-4.73
1.3
0
4.45
Tax rate
-22.04
274.56
-0.05
-64.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.75
1.78
-10.01
-2.4
Exceptional items
-2.52
0.02
-0.01
0
Net profit
14.22
1.8
-10.03
-2.4
yoy growth (%)
687.8
-118
317.25
142.06
NPM
12.49
2.83
-18.23
-2.98
