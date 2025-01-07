iifl-logo-icon 1
Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

365
(3.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:39:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

113.83

63.65

55

80.45

yoy growth (%)

78.84

15.71

-31.62

21.71

Raw materials

-34.61

-19.49

-21.57

-27.76

As % of sales

30.41

30.62

39.21

34.51

Employee costs

-19.55

-13.87

-14.13

-20.39

As % of sales

17.17

21.8

25.69

25.34

Other costs

-31.92

-23.74

-22.37

-30.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.04

37.3

40.67

38.52

Operating profit

27.73

6.53

-3.07

1.29

OPM

24.36

10.27

-5.58

1.61

Depreciation

-3.91

-3.95

-3.74

-4.3

Interest expense

-4.07

-3.44

-4.18

-5.14

Other income

1.74

1.33

0.98

1.28

Profit before tax

21.49

0.47

-10.01

-6.85

Taxes

-4.73

1.3

0

4.45

Tax rate

-22.04

274.56

-0.05

-64.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.75

1.78

-10.01

-2.4

Exceptional items

-2.52

0.02

-0.01

0

Net profit

14.22

1.8

-10.03

-2.4

yoy growth (%)

687.8

-118

317.25

142.06

NPM

12.49

2.83

-18.23

-2.98

