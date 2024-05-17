THE MEMBERS

COSMO FERRITES LIMITED

The Directors take pleasure in presenting the Annual Report on the business and operations of the company along with the Audited Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss A/c for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Financial Results of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 were as follows:

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Net Sales 9776 10732 Other Income 294 261 Profit before Interest, 1013 1255 Depreciation and Tax Finance Cost 757 550 (including interest) Depreciation 487 390 Exceptional Item -36 - Profit before Tax -267 315 Provision for Taxation - Current Tax 00 85 - Earlier year Taxes (1) (5) - Deferred Tax (68) (7) Profit After Tax (198) 242 Extraordinary Item - - Profit after Tax Including (198) 242 Extraordinary Item

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

• For the year ending March 31, 2024 sales decreased to Rs 9,776 Lacs as compared to Rs 10,732 for the previous year.

• Net profit before tax for the year is Rs. (267) lacs as compared to Net Profit before tax of Rs. 315 Lacs in the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND

In view of the loss that occurred during this year, the Directors are unable to recommend any dividend on the equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2024.

4. RESERVE

The company has not transferred any amount to reserve during this year.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, there was no change in the companys Issued, Subscribed and Paid up equity shares capital. On March 31, 2024, it stood at Rs. 12.03 Cr divided into 1, 20,30, 000 equity shares of Rs. 10/ - each.

6. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Continuous efforts on Research & Development activities are being made to expand the domestic and export markets.

7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The company is committed to maintaining the best standards of Corporate Governance and has always tried to build the maximum trust with shareholders, employees, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

A separate section on Corporate Governance forming part of the Directors Report and the certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance of the Corporate Governance norms as stipulated in the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is included in the Annual Report in Annexure - A.

8. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Pursuant to regulations 34 of the Listing Regulations, Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report

9. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company s policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. The Internal Financial control is supplemented by an extensive program of internal audit conducted by in house trained personnel and external firm of Chartered Accountants appointed on recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board. The audit observations and corrective action, if any, taken thereon are periodically reviewed by the Audit committee to ensure effectiveness of the Internal Financial Control System. The internal financial control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data, and for maintaining accountability of persons.

10. INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS

The Internal Control systems are routinely tested and certified by Statutory as well as Internal Auditors and cover all key areas of business. Independence of the internal audit and compliance is ensured by direct reporting to the Audit Committee of the Board. A MD and CFO Certificate, forming part of the Corporate Governance Report, further confirms the existence and effectiveness of internal controls and reiterates their responsibilities to report deficiencies to the Audit Committee and rectify the same.

11. DIVERSITY OF BOARD

The Company sees increasing diversity at the Board level as an essential element in supporting the attainment of its strategic objectives and its sustainable development. A diverse Board, among others, will enhance the quality of decisions by utilizing different skills, qualifications, and professional experience for achieving sustainable and balanced development.

12. DIRECTORS

(a) Chairman

Mr. Ambrish Jaipuria is the Chairman of the Board.

(b) Re-appointment and Appointment

Mr. Anshuman Sood was appointed as an Additional Director by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on August 14, 2023 and approved as a director of the company by the shareholder through Postal Ballot dated September 20, 2023.

In terms of Articles of Association of the Company and provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Pankaj Poddar (DIN: 02815660) Non-Executive and Non Independent Director of the Company, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing AGM and being eligible, offered himself for reappointment. The Board recommends his reappointment to the members in the ensuing AGM.

(c) Status of Directors

Mr. Ambrish Jaipuria is the Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Pankaj Poddar is Non-Executive and Non-Independent. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Mr. Neeraj Kumar Sharma, Mr. Anshuman Sood and Ms. Himalyani Gupta are the Independent Directors of the Company.

(d) Declaration from Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed both under subsection (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

(e) Cessation of Directors

During the year, Mr. Janardhan Pralhadrao Gupta, an Independent Director ceased to hold office w.e.f May 23, 2023. He took early retirement due to his health conditions before completion of his tenure.

During the year under review, except as stated above, there was no change in the Directors of the company.

13. STATEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Company are of the opinion that all the Independent Directors of the Company appointed during the year possess the integrity, relevant expertise and experience required to best serve the interests of the Company. The Independent Directors have confirmed compliance of relevant provisions of Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointments and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

14. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS

Mr. Ambrish Jaipuria, Managing Director, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Ekta Verma, Company Secretary are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(51), 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the FY ended March 31, 2024.

The Changes in KMP during the year are as under:

The Changes in KMP during the year are as under: Name Designation Date of Appointment / Cessation Mr. Sanjiv Jindal CFO Cessation w.e.f May 31, 2023 Mr. Rishab Jain CFO Appointed w.e.f June 01, 2023 Cessation w.e.f November 01, 2023 Name Designation Date of Appointment / Cessation Mr. Sanjay Gupta CFO Appointed w.e.f November 23, 2023 Mr. Rahul Das Company Secretary Cessation w.e.f October 27, 2023 Ms. Ekta Verma* Company Secretary Appointed w.e.f January 19, 2024

Cessation w.e.f May 17, 2024

*Ekta Verma was appointed as an Interim Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Subsequently after her cessation, Niharika Gupta was appointed as whole time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f May 18, 2024.

15. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR DIRECTORS

At the time of appointing a director, a formal letter of appointment is given to him, which inter- alia explains the role, function, duties, and responsibilities expected of him as a Director of the Company. The Director also explained in detail the Compliance required from him under the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 and other relevant regulations and affirmation taken with respect to the same.

Management has a one-to one discussion with the newly appointed Director to familiarize him with the Companys operations. Further the Company has put in place a system to familiarize the Independent Directors with the Company, its products, business, and the on-going events relating to the Company.

The details of the familiarisation programme may be accessed on the Company s website (www.cosmoferrites.com).

16. EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE

In compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation of the Board was carried out during the year under review. More details on the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

17. MEETINGS

During the FY 2023-24, Six (6) Board Meetings and Five (5) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under Companies Act, 2013.

Details of the composition of the Board and its Committees and of the Meetings held, the attendance of the Directors at such meetings and other relevant details are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

18. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

19. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposits from the public within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

20. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

The details of energy conservation, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts of Companies) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure - C to this report.

21. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy establishing vigil mechanism, to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or ethics policy without fear of reprisal. The policy may be accessed on the Companys website.

22. REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, the Board, in consultation with its Nomination & Remuneration Committee, has formulated a framework containing, inter-alia, the criteria for performance evaluation of the entire Board of the Company, its Committees and Individual Directors, including Independent Directors. Members can download the complete remuneration policy on the Company s website (www.cosmoferrites.com).

Disclosure of details of payment of remuneration to Managerial Personnel under Schedule V Part II, Section II (A) forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

23. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, COMMITTEES, AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

In terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules issued there under and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board has adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating the performance of its Board, Committees, and individual Directors, including the chairman of the Board. Further, a structured performance evaluation exercise was carried out based on criteria such as:

• Board/Committees Composition;

• Structure and Responsibilities thereof;

• Ethics and Compliance;

• Effectiveness of Board Processes;

• Participation and contribution by Members;

• Information and Functioning;

• Specific Competency and Professional Experience /Expertise;

• Business Commitment & Organizational Leadership;

• Board/Committee culture and dynamics; and

• Degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities, etc.

The performance of Board, Committees thereof, Chairman, Executive and Non-Executive Directors and individual Directors is evaluated by the Board/ Separate meeting of Independent Directors. The results of such an evaluation are presented to the Board of Directors.

24. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

With reference to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013, all contracts and arrangements with related parties under Section 188(1) of the Act, entered by the Company during the financial year, were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. The details of the related party transactions as required under Accounting Standard-18 are set out in Note 38 of the financial statements forming part of this Annual Report.

During the year, there were no transactions with related parties which qualify as material transactions under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. The Disclosure required in Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134 (3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 is Not Applicable.

The Company has developed a Policy for Consideration and Approval of Related Party Transactions which can be accessed on the Company s website (www.cosmoferrites.com).

25. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to the provisions of section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company at the link: https:// www.cosmoferrites.com/investor-relations/annual-report-notice

26. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONISBILTY

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has spent Rs. 25.00 lakhs towards CSR expenditure, in terms of the CSR annual action plan approved by the Board of Directors.

The CSR initiatives of the Company were under the thrust area of health & hygiene. The Board confirms that the implementation and monitoring of the CSR Policy was done in compliance with the CSR objectives and Policy of the Company. The Companys CSR Policy statement and annual report on the CSR activities undertaken during the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with the Section 135 of the Act and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 ("CSR Rules") is set out in Annexure (E) to this Report.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT

Every organization is exposed to a number of risks that it needs to effectively identify, manage and mitigate. The company has a process in place to identify key risks across the organisation and relevant action plans to mitigate these risks. The Audit Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of assisting the Board members with the risk assessment and its minimization procedures.

There are no risks which in the opinion of the Board threaten the existence of your Company. However, some of the risks which may pose challenges are set out in the Management Discussion and Analysis which forms part of this Report.

28. AUDITORS

Statutory Audit:

M/s. Suresh Kumar Mittal & Co., Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in 36th AGM (held on June 30, 2022) to hold office for a period of 5 years until the conclusion of 40th AGM. There are no observations (including any qualification, reservation, adverse remark, or disclaimer) of the Auditors in their Audit Report that may call for any explanation from the Directors. Further, the notes to accounts referred to in the Auditor‘s Report are self-explanatory. During the year, the Auditor did not report any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act.

Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed "M/s DMK Associates", a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Secretarial Auditors have submitted their report, confirming compliance by the Company of all the provisions of the applicable corporate laws. The Secretarial Audit Report annexed as Annexure-B. Cost Auditor:

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s Ravi Sahni & Co., Cost Accountants, as Cost Auditor to audit the cost accounts of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 at a remuneration of Rs. 1,65,000/- plus service tax as applicable and reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, a resolution seeking members approval for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. In terms of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, it is stated that the cost accounts and records are made and maintained by the Company as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, the Auditor had not reported any matter under section 143 (12) of the Act, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Act.

29. AUDITORS REMARKS

The Auditors remarks on the annual accounts are self-explanatory and do not require further comments from the Company.

30. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

No change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year under review.

31. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no material changes and commitments which have occurred after the close of the financial year of the Company to which the balance sheet relates and the date of the report that may affect the financial position of the Company.

32. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

33. LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year FY 2024-25 to the Bombay Stock Exchange where the Companys equity shares are listed.

34. PROMOTION OF WOMENS WELL BEING AT WORKPLACE

Cosmo Ferrites has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition, and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee under the said act. There have been no complaints of sexual harassment received during the year.

35. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is also enclosed as Annexure D to this Report.

The information pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 pertaining to the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and their other particulars also form part of this report. However, the report and the accounts are being sent to the members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

36. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, hereby confirm that: (i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

(ii) The accounting policies selected were applied consistently. Reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates are made to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as of March 31, 2024 and of the profits of the Company for the year ended on that date.

(iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(iv) The annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

(v) Proper Internal Financial Controls were in place and the Financial Controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi) Systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

37. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year 2023-24, the Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of the Company Secretaries of India.

38. OTHER DISCLOSURES

During the year, there were no transaction requiring disclosure or reporting in respect of matters relating to: (a) pendency of any proceeding under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; and (b) instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institution

39. ACKNOWLDGEMENT

Your directors would also like to extend their gratitude for the co-operation received from financial institutions, the Government of India, and regulatory authorities. The board places on record its appreciation for the continued support received from customers, vendors, retailers, and business partners, which is indispensable in the smooth functioning of Company. Your directors also take this opportunity to thank all investors and shareholders, and the stock exchanges, for their continued support. Your directors place on records their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication, and commitment. Their contribution to the success of this organization is immensely valuable.