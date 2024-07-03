Cosmo Ferrites Ltd Summary

Promoted by Ashok Jaipuria and his Associates, and Cosmo Films, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd (CFL) is in the business of manufacturing soft ferrites cores. The Company was incorporated in July, 1985. Major applications of ferrites are inverter transformers, Domestic Lighting, Energy Meter, Mobile Charger, SMPS, Transformer Manufacturers current transformers, pulse transformers, line filters, choke, noise suppressors etc.CFL started production of soft ferrites since 1987 at Solan Plant, in Himachal Pradesh. It was set up in technical collaboration with Veb Elektro-Consult, Germany. The types of ferrite core manufactured by CFL include U and E cores (used in power transformers for SMPS, telecommunication, computers and lighting systems) and yoke rings (used in deflection yokes of TVs). CFL classifies the U and E cores as nitrogen cores, and yoke rings as oxygen cores, according to the atmosphere prevalent at the sintering stage. Though the cost of producing the latter is lower, the value-addition is greater in the former. Owing to a buy-back agreement with the collaborator, CFLs performance in the first year, 1988-89, was noteworthy. But since the technology transferred was poor, the company had various manufacturing problems. The tie-up was subsequently called off in 1989. In the red between 1989 and 1993, this company made a maiden net profit of Rs 2.6 cr on a turnover of Rs 11.64 cr in 1993-94. The export earnings from granulates has grown at a CAGR of 56% to Rs 2 cr in 1993-94. A major portion of this additional income is pumped into R & D. CFL ensures that these buyers do not compete with it in the international market for its ferrite cores. Its technology has already been accepted by its buyers and bulk orders are being received. The company is also trying to tap the Eastern Bloc. It is expanding its capacity for nitrogen products from 300 tpa to 900 tpa, and for powder, from 900 tpa to 2400 tpa. The increased production will start in 1996-97. The expansion of capacity will result in significant economies of scale and increased profits.Company has increased its market shares substantially with the domestic CTV manufactures and company now having a wider customer base in different geographic locations. As a results company components exports doubled.The company enjoys IECQ (Geneva) certification as well as ISO 9002 approval. Customers, both domestic and overseas, have appreciated the quality of the companys products through increased purchases. During 1998-99 company earned Foreign exchange amounting to Rs 8.60 crs.During the year 2001 - 2005 production capacity was expanded with installation of state-of-art kiln in the plant which significantly lead the way to meet the further growing demand of the market. The Company further expanded its capacity during the period 2006-10 to meet global market demands. The Company had undertaken an expansion project to increase the capacity by 50%, which commissioned on 28 April 2011. In 2013, there two 50T Dorst Presses, one Hydraulic cum Dorst of 100T and a new kiln 750 MT were introduced to enhance capacity and strengthen market primarily to cater lighting and other segments.The Company installed Solar Power Plant of 608 KW in FY 2022-23. TOP HAT kiln with 300 MT capacity was commissioned for specialty cores during last quarter of FY 22-23. It also raised its production capacity from 2400 MT to 3600 MT with installation of new kiln.