SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.37
Prev. Close₹2.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.37
Day's Low₹2.37
52 Week's High₹2.26
52 Week's Low₹2.06
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,631.1
|27.18
|13,13,763.76
|11,832
|2.01
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,768.2
|26.78
|7,34,286.39
|6,358
|2.6
|34,915
|194.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,636.8
|37.07
|4,44,172.7
|3,526
|3.18
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
291.3
|29.48
|3,05,035.25
|2,812.1
|0.17
|16,803
|60.32
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,594.65
|47.43
|1,56,090.02
|858.3
|2.5
|11,176.2
|227.44
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Covance Softsol Ltd
Summary
The Covance Softsol Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Covance Softsol Ltd is ₹3.50 Cr. as of 27 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Covance Softsol Ltd is 0 and 0.23 as of 27 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Covance Softsol Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Covance Softsol Ltd is ₹2.06 and ₹2.26 as of 27 Feb ‘25
Covance Softsol Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
