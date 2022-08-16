Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.51
4.51
4.51
4.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.2
-15.36
-15.62
-17.05
Net Worth
-12.69
-10.85
-11.11
-12.54
Minority Interest
Debt
7.16
6.31
5.87
4.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-5.53
-4.54
-5.24
-7.87
Fixed Assets
9.44
9.23
5.21
4.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-15.08
-13.91
-10.78
-12.48
Inventories
4.68
3.98
2.57
1.36
Inventory Days
12.69
Sundry Debtors
7.49
5.17
4.86
4.67
Debtor Days
43.59
Other Current Assets
1.48
1.84
1.29
1.23
Sundry Creditors
-18.78
-15.32
-9.44
-10.31
Creditor Days
96.25
Other Current Liabilities
-9.95
-9.58
-10.06
-9.43
Cash
0.12
0.12
0.33
0.14
Total Assets
-5.52
-4.56
-5.24
-7.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.