iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Balance Sheet

1.58
(4.64%)
Aug 16, 2022|03:08:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.51

4.51

4.51

4.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.2

-15.36

-15.62

-17.05

Net Worth

-12.69

-10.85

-11.11

-12.54

Minority Interest

Debt

7.16

6.31

5.87

4.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-5.53

-4.54

-5.24

-7.87

Fixed Assets

9.44

9.23

5.21

4.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-15.08

-13.91

-10.78

-12.48

Inventories

4.68

3.98

2.57

1.36

Inventory Days

12.69

Sundry Debtors

7.49

5.17

4.86

4.67

Debtor Days

43.59

Other Current Assets

1.48

1.84

1.29

1.23

Sundry Creditors

-18.78

-15.32

-9.44

-10.31

Creditor Days

96.25

Other Current Liabilities

-9.95

-9.58

-10.06

-9.43

Cash

0.12

0.12

0.33

0.14

Total Assets

-5.52

-4.56

-5.24

-7.88

Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.