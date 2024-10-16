Summary

Coventry Coil-o-Matic (Haryana) Limited (CCHL) was incorporated in the year September 23, 1988. The Company is one of Indias leading integrated spring Solutions Company offering a comprehensive range of products and solutions catering to multiple industries. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Auto Suspension Springs as well as Power Brake Actuator Springs for Commercial Vehicles and is the leading market players in springs for other Industrial Applications. Business from the Auto Suspension Springs and Power Brake Actuator Springs accounted for more than 90% of the total turnover.During the year 2013, the Company started developing springs with high strength materials for the 2-wheeler segment and modifying the springs to make it lighter in weight thereby reducing the overall price for potential customers. The company also developed springs for Mono-Shock Suspension, thus widening its product range to two wheeler segments as well. Other than Suspension Springs, the company made springs for PCB Kits and Medical applications.During FY16, the Company availed term loans of Rs.925.67 lakhs between 1990 and 1992 from consortium of ICICI; IDBI and IFCI of with ICICI was the lead institution. Due to financial crisis in the country during implementation of project, there was cost over runs leading to tight cash flows and incurring huge losses. The Company went to BIFR and during that time had repaid the institutions, a substantial amount. However the loans were assigned to vario

