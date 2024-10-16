iifl-logo-icon 1
Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Share Price

1.58
(4.64%)
Aug 16, 2022|03:08:00 PM

Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1.58

Prev. Close

1.51

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.58

Day's Low

1.58

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-28.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.71

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Corporate Action

29 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Sep, 2024

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:04 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.51

4.51

4.51

4.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.2

-15.36

-15.62

-17.05

Net Worth

-12.69

-10.85

-11.11

-12.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.09

45.46

66.57

57.74

yoy growth (%)

-14

-31.71

15.29

21.78

Raw materials

-21.69

-28.36

-44.72

-34.58

As % of sales

55.48

62.39

67.17

59.89

Employee costs

-5

-6.65

-7.53

-7.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

-2.11

-1.64

-1.06

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.33

-0.31

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

-1.25

-1.54

-0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14

-31.71

15.29

21.78

Op profit growth

-94.53

26.23

68.33

-28.5

EBIT growth

-86.42

26.63

56.01

-30.45

Net profit growth

-77.13

28.78

55.05

-28.34

No Record Found

Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

R M Bafna

Whole-time Director

Akshit Bafna

Independent Director

Vivek Saxena

Independent Director

Renu Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishi Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd

Summary

Coventry Coil-o-Matic (Haryana) Limited (CCHL) was incorporated in the year September 23, 1988. The Company is one of Indias leading integrated spring Solutions Company offering a comprehensive range of products and solutions catering to multiple industries. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Auto Suspension Springs as well as Power Brake Actuator Springs for Commercial Vehicles and is the leading market players in springs for other Industrial Applications. Business from the Auto Suspension Springs and Power Brake Actuator Springs accounted for more than 90% of the total turnover.During the year 2013, the Company started developing springs with high strength materials for the 2-wheeler segment and modifying the springs to make it lighter in weight thereby reducing the overall price for potential customers. The company also developed springs for Mono-Shock Suspension, thus widening its product range to two wheeler segments as well. Other than Suspension Springs, the company made springs for PCB Kits and Medical applications.During FY16, the Company availed term loans of Rs.925.67 lakhs between 1990 and 1992 from consortium of ICICI; IDBI and IFCI of with ICICI was the lead institution. Due to financial crisis in the country during implementation of project, there was cost over runs leading to tight cash flows and incurring huge losses. The Company went to BIFR and during that time had repaid the institutions, a substantial amount. However the loans were assigned to vario
