To the Members of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) limited Report on the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, based on Basis of qualified opinion section or our report, aforesaid financial statements does not give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and does not give a true and fair view in conformity with the prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern:

Note No. (14) of 31 of other notes to financial statement regarding Going Concern Assumption may no longer be appropriate As the Company has incurred significant operating losses, negative operating cash flow, negative working capital, adjudication of legal process against the company for loan liability, Notice of Recovery Officer-II of DRT-1, Delhi for settling sale proclamation for the sale of the factory property and negative net worth indicating that going concern assumption is no longer be appropriate. However, the management is continuing with the operations, therefore the accounts have been prepared on basis of going concern assumption. Consequently, adjustment for amount of assets and classification of liabilities required to be recorded has not been carried out.

2. 2.1 The company has not made provisions of Interest & Other Charges on Secured Loans taken from Financial Institutions/ Banks (ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank) Rs. 705.34 lakhs as per interim order of the divisional bench of Punjab and Haryana high court, Chandigarh, as stated in Note No. 31(7) of Other notes.

2.2 Note No. 31(7)(E) para (k) of other notes to financial statements describes that company has not made provision calculated on the IFCI debts confirmed DRT-I on 18-01-2016 of Rs. 8449.39 Lakhs together with Simple interest of 13.5% P.A. from 14-05-2007 which amounts to Rs. 27,718.85 Lakhs as on 31st March24 (Gross Value before adjusting repayment through Cash and Land) related to liability of IFCI debt. Other liability of IDBI is yet to be ordered by Courts. Liability provided in the book against these are only of Rs. 393.59 lakhs, non-provision of Rs. 28,030.59 Lakhs.

2.3 Had the provision been made, the loss up to the year after tax Rs. 156.46 lakhs would have resulted in loss of Rs. 28,187.06 lakhs, Reserve & Surplus Deficit (Balance of Statement of Profit & Loss) would have been Rs. 29,750.52 lakhs instead of Rs. 1,719.93 lakhs.

3. The company had given physical possession of a part of land comprising of approx. 10 acres whose approx. cost appearing in books is Rs. 12.02 Lakhs, to Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd., assignees of IDBI & IFCI (Financial Institution) on 8th March 2013 as per the direction of Honourable Supreme Court who re-affirmed the interim orders of Honourable Punjab & Haryana High Court,

Chandigarh of 9th August 2011. The land is sold by Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. at Rs. 1350 lakhs. The company is not made accounting entries on transfer of such lands and tax thereon if any.

4. Company have not worked out and provided for the Interest and penalty which will arise due to long outstanding of statutory dues and non-filing of statutory returns in time.

Our opinion is qualified in respect of the above matter. Impact with respect to 1, 3 and 4 above are presently not ascertainable and as such cannot be commented upon by us.

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Note No. 31 (1A) (ii) to financial statement, which describes contingent liability not provided for claims under adjudication in DRT-I, New Delhi by AARCL for recovery of the dues calculated on the IDBI Debts Rs. 9,315.19 lakhs

(The Company has also filed counter claims of more than Rs.500 Crores on both KMBL and AARCL.)

2. We draw your attention to the following matters:

a) Note No. 31 (9) to financial statement, which describes Account Reconciliation/Confirmation in respect of certain accounts of Debtors have not been received and they are subject to confirmations and reconciliation. The management is of the opinion that adjustment, if any, arising out of such reconciliation would not have material effect on the financial statement of current year.

b) Note No. 31 (10) to financial statement, which describes Account Reconciliation/Confirmation in respect of certain accounts of Vendors have not been received and they are subject to confirmations and reconciliation. The management is of the opinion that adjustment, if any, arising out of such reconciliation would not have material effect on the financial statement of current year.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition How our audit addressed the key audit matter: Revenue recognition is significant audit risk within the Company. We assessed the overall sales process and the relevant systems and the design of controls over the capture and recording of revenue transactions. We have tested the effectiveness of controls on the processes related to revenue recognition relevant to our audit. We performed sample testing on revenue and checked that the revenue recognition criteria are appropriately applied. We have also performed cut-off tests to ensure the Company has complied with proper cut-off procedures and revenue is recognised in the appropriate accounting period. For the financial year ended 31 March, 2024, the Company has recorded revenue amounting to Rs. 8,694.77 Lakhs. The accounting policies for revenue recognition are set out in Note 3.5 to the financial statements. Our Observation: We have identified sales cut-off to be significant because of the high volume of transactions and the varying sales, contractual and shipping terms. We found the Companys revenue recognition to be consistent with its accounting policy as disclosed in Note 3.5 to the financial statements. Revenue recognition is susceptible to the higher risk that the revenue is recognised when the control of goods has not been transferred to the customers We are satisfied that the Companys revenue has been appropriately recognised and in the relevant accounting period.

2 Recoverability of Trade Receivable How our audit addressed the key audit matter: The gross balance of trade receivables as at March 31, 2024 amounted to Rs. 544.67 Lakhs, against which provision for doubtful debts amounting to Rs. 10.44 Lakhs was made as detailed in Note 8 to the financial statements. We obtained an understanding of the Companys credit policy for trade receivables and evaluated the processes for identifying impairment indicators. We have reviewed and tested the ageing of trade receivables. We have reviewed managements assessment on the credit worthiness of selected customers for trade receivables. We further discussed with the key management on the adequacy of the allowance for impairment recorded by the Company and reviewed the supporting documents provided by management in relation to their assessment. We have also reviewed the adequacy and appropriateness of the impairment charge based on the available information. The Company assesses periodically and at each financial year end, the expected credit loss associated with its receivables. When there is expected credit loss impairment, the amount and timing of future cash flows are estimated based on historical, current and forward-looking loss experience for assets with similar credit risk characteristics. We focused on this area because of its significance and the degree of judgement required to estimate the expected credit loss and determining the carrying amount of trade receivables as at the reporting date. Our Observation: Based on our audit procedures performed, we found managements assessment of the recoverability of trade receivables to be reasonable and the disclosures to be appropriate.

3 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions How our audit addressed the key audit matter: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves signi cant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. We have obtained details of complete tax assessments and demands as at March 31, 2024 from management. We considered managements assessment of the validity and adequacy of provisions for uncertain tax positions, evaluating the basis of assessment and reviewing relevant correspondence and legal advice, where available, including any information regarding similar cases with the relevant tax authorities. We assessed validity and adequacy of provisions for uncertain tax positions in respect of various tax demands and liabilities and found the appropriateness of managements assumptions and estimates reasonable.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. We have obtained all other information prior to the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, except of the matter described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above and the matter stated in paragraph 2(k) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) Due to the effects/ possible effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements does not comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) the outcome of the matters described in Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraph above in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements Refer Note No. 31 (1A) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. There are nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) contain any material mis-statement.

j. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year. Therefore, reporting in this regard is not applicable to the Company.

k. The company has used accounting software (Tally) for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the software, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) Limited of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Asset:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b. The Company has conducted physical verification of Plant & Machinery and IT equipments during the year.

c. On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties, plant and equipment are held in the name of the company except the company had given physical possession on 08-03-2013 of approx. 10 Acre land whose approx. cost appearing in the books is 12.02 Lakhs, to M/s. Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. (assignees of IDBI & IFCI) as per the directions of the Honble Supreme Court who re-affirmed the Interim Orders of Honble Punjab & Haryana High Court, Chandigarh of 09-08-2011. The land is sold by Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. at Rs. 1350 lakhs. The company is not made accounting entries on transfer of such lands and tax thereon if any.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Asset.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated or are pending against the company for holding Benami Property under the "Benami Property (Prohibition) Act, 1988 or rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventories during the year at reasonable interval and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, at any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks and financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made any investment, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured in firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year, therefore provision of this clause is not applicable to company.

iv. The Company has no transaction with respect to loan, investment, guarantee and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the records of the Company,

a) According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Company has not deposited following liabilities at the year-end for a period of more than six months.

Nature of Dues Amount Exceeding Six months (Rs. in Lakhs) Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) 60.49 Education Cess on TDS 1.81 Provident Fund 46.80 CST 44.26 Service Tax 17.51 Excise Duty 76.92

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute except the followings:

Name of the Statute Nature Of Dues Amount (Rs.in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending CST Act, 1956 CST 143.24 2017-18 Commissioner (ST), Rewari

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions which have not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Therefore, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix. a. In regard to the default in repayment of Term Loan, the divisional bench of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh has passed an interim order of total long-term loan, interest etc. for Rs. 1850.00 lakhs. The company has not made provision during the year for balance amount of Rs. 705.34 lakhs as referred to in note no.- 31(7) of Other notes.

Also, the company has not made provision calculated on the IFCI debts confirmed by the order dated 18-01-2016 in DRT-I, New Delhi by AARCL for the recovery of Rs. 8449.39 lakhs together with simple interest @ 13.50% p.a. from 14-05-2007 which amount to 27,718.85 Lakhs as referred in Note No. 31 (7) (E) para (k) of other notes to financial statements.

b. The company has been declared wilful defaulter by IFCI bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Company Limited.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f. The company has not raised loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies.

x. a. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

xi. a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b. We have not came across any instance of fraud, therefore report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 is not required to be filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As reported to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. As per records of the Company examined by us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details for the same have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b. We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c. In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the representations given by the management, there is no CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss amounting to Rs. 28,109.63 lakhs during the financial year covered under audit after taking effect of qualification as mentioned in point 2.3 basis of qualified opinion para amounted to Rs. 28,030.59 Lakhs and Rs. 26,809.83 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year after taking effect of qualification amounted to Rs. 26,886.80 Lakhs. Impact with respect to point 1, 3 and 4 for basis of qualified opinion are presently not ascertainable hence not considered in cash loss.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has incurred losses during the three immediately preceding financial years and hence, it is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The Company does not have subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of COVENTRY COIL-O-MATIC (HARYANA) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis of Qualified opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at March 31, 2024:

a. The company did not have an appropriate internal control system in respect of ascertainment of Going concern assumption, as the Company has incurred significant operating losses, negative operating cash flow, negative working capital, adjudication of legal process against the company for loan liability, Notice of Recovery Officer-II of DRT-1, Delhi for settling sale proclamation for the sale of the factory property and negative net worth indicating that going concern assumption is no longer be appropriate.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and except for the possible effects of the material weakness described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 financial statements of the Company, and the material weakness affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.