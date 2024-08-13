Dear Members

The Board of Directors take pleasure in presenting the 36th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company, together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024..

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

The financial working results for the year are as under : -

(Rs. Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended 31 March 2024 For the year ended 31 March 2023 Revenue from Operations 8,694.77 7,677.50 Other Income 29.40 7.64 Total Income 8,724.16 7,685.15 Operating Pro t (PBDIT)* 29.20 153.73 Gross Pro t (PBDT)* (79.03) 76.97 Pro t/ (Loss) before Tax (156.46) 25.46 Pro t/ (Loss) after Tax (156.46) 25.46 Other Comprehensive Income / (Loss) (27.42) 0.89 Balance carried to Balance Sheet (183.88) 26.35 Other Equity - Closing Balance (1719.92) (1536.04)

*Excluding Exceptional Items

The year 2023-24 has been a year of growth of your Company due to improved demand. Financial and operational performances have largely been close to the budgets. Your Company managed to implement its plans and executed them more efficiently to post better financial results. The Turnover of the Company stood at

8,694.77 Lakhs in FY 2023-24 as against Rs. 7,677.50 Lakhs in 2022-23 thereby making a growth of 13.25% over the previous year. The Company, however, posted a Loss after Tax at Rs. 156.46 Lakhs as against Profit (PAT) of Rs.25.46 Lakhs in the previous year. This was largely because of increase in input cost as the Expenses of Operation have also increased by 15.93%. A detailed analysis of Companys operations in terms of performance in Markets business outlook risk and concerns forms part of the Management Discussion and Analysis, a separate section to this Annual Report.

There was no change in the business of the Company.

The Company did not transfer any amount to General Reserve.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF THE REPORT.

There have been no material changes and commitments which affect the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

MANAGEMENT

Following are the disclosures required in respect of Management of the Company.

a. Retirement by Rotation

Pursuant to Article 136 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Section 149, 152 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act, 2013, one third of such of the Directors as are liable to retire by rotation, shall retire every year at the Annual General Meeting and if eligible, may offer themselves for re appointment. Consequently Mr. Akshit Bafna, Whole Time Director will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

Your directors recommend his reappointment at the ensuing Annual General meeting.

b. Changes in Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

During the year there were no changes in Directors of the Company and Key Managerial Personnels of the Company.

c. Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and their Appointment

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act,2013, that he / she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6), Code for independent directors of the Companies Act, 2013 and of the Listing Regulations.

d. Formal Annual Evaluation

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The framework includes the evaluation of Directors on various parameters such as Board Dynamics and relationships Information flows Decision making

Relationship with stakeholders Company performance and strategy Tracking Board and Committees effectiveness

Peer evaluation The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal evaluation needs to be made by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, states that the performance evaluation of independent directors shall be done by the entire Board of Directors excluding the director being evaluated.

The evaluation of all the Directors and the Board as a whole was conducted based on the criteria and framework adopted by the Board & Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The Board approved the evaluation results as collated by the Nomination & Remuneration Committees.

e. Directors Remuneration & Mean Remuneration of Employees

The numbers of permanent employees on the rolls of the company are 125

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration Managing and Whole Time Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 are as under :

Remuneration of Managing Director Rs. 3,75,000/- p.m.

Mean Remuneration of the Employees of the Company : Rs.45,924.00 p.m.

The Managing Director and Whole Time Director of the Company are not drawing any commission from the Company. The Company is not having any Holding, subsidiary or Associate Company.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company is having two Independent Directors (including one Women Independent Director) namely Mr. Vivek Saxena and Ms. Renu Sharma. As per the provisions of section 149(4) the Company is required to have one third of Directors as Independent Director and the Company is having two Directors as Independent Director out of Four Directors. Moreover, as the paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,50,80,000 and its net worth is less than Rs. 25 crores and the regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company.

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources of the Company, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the year 2023-24.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid last year.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES & ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company is not having any subsidiary, joint ventures or Associate Companies. Accordingly, a Statement containing salient features of the financial statement of subsidiaries/associate companies/joint ventures as Pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 read with rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The Internal Financial Control has been designed to provide for :

Adoption of Accounting policies in line with applicable accounting standards

Proper recording of transaction with internal checks and reporting mechanism.

Compliance with applicable statutes, policies, management policies and procedures.

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of fraud, error-reporting mechanisms, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The Company has laid down Standard Operating Procedures and policies to guide the operations of each of its functions. Business heads are responsible to ensure compliance with these policies and procedures. Robust and continuous internal monitoring mechanisms ensure timely identification of risks and issues.

The management, statutory auditors M/s. J K V S & Co., Chartered Accountants, and internal auditors, M/s Mohit Jasuja & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have also carried out adequate due diligence of the control environment of the Company through rigorous testing.

DISCLOSURES

Meetings of the Board

Four meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year as per details as hereunder :

S. No. Date of Board Meeting Strength of Board Nos. of Directors present 1. 20.05.2023 Four Directors Four Directors 2. 12.08.2023 Four Directors Four Directors 3. 10.11.2023 Four Directors Four Directors 4. 10.02.2024 Four Directors Four Directors

Meetings of the Committee of Board

The Company is having Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Audit Committee

Audit Committee is comprised of Mr. Vivek Saxena, Independent Director as Chairman, Mr. R. M. Bafna, Managing Director, as Member and Ms. Renu Sharma, Independent Director as Member.

During the year, the Audit Committee held Four Meetings which were attended by all the Members of the Committee. The Audit Committee meetings were held on 20th May 2023, 12th August 2023, 10th November 2023 and 10th February 2024.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Mr. Vivek Saxena, Independent Director as Chairman and Mr. R. M. Bafna, Managing Director, as Member of the Committee. During the year the Company held only two Meeting on 12th August 2023 and 10th February 2024.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

During the year ended 31st March 2024 the Nomination & Remuneration Committee was comprised of Mr. Vivek Saxena, Independent Director as Chairman, Mr. R. M. Bafna, Managing Director as Member, and Ms. Renu Sharma, Independent Director as Member.

During the year, one Meeting of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee was held on 12th August 2023.

It may be taken note of that Board has accepted the recommendation of all the committees wherever required. The Company has also drafted the Vigil mechanism and also the Policy on Related Party Transaction and Policy of Prohibition on Insider Trading.

Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to rule 7 of the Companies (Meeting of Board & Power) Rules 2014, the Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy. The purpose of this mechanism is to provide a framework to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy and provide adequate safeguards against the victimization of the person availing this mechanism.

This policy has been appropriately communicated with in the Organization and is effectively operational. The policy provides mechanism whereby whistle blower may send protected disclosures directly to the Chairman of Audit Committee or Ethics Officer.

Risk Management Policy

The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy in accordance with section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act 2013. It establishes various levels of accountability and overview within the Company.

The Audit Committee of the Board of the Company has been entrusted with the task to frame, implement and monitor the risk management plan for the company and it is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness with an additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls.

Board Diversity

The Company recognizes and embraces the importance of a diverse Board in its success. We believe that a truly diverse Board will leverage differences in thought perspective knowledge skill regional and industry experience cultural and geographical background age and gender which will help us in retaining our competitive advantage. Your Board comprises of experts in various fields and leadership skills and also has one women Director on the Board.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Board on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Director& KMP and their remuneration. The Policy is annexed herewith as Annexure B.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressed) Act, 2013

The Company has put in place and practiced an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had been set up to redress complaints regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy. During the year under review, the Company has not received any complaint under the said Policy.

Related Party Transaction as per section 188 of the Companies Act 2013

With reference to section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act 2013 all the transaction entered by the Company during FY 2023-24 with related Parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. The Company has formulated a policy on related party Transactions.

In terms of section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made there under, during the year under review, the Company has not entered any contract/ arrangements /transaction with related parties which could be considered material.

The details of the related party transaction entered during the year are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Provisions relating to Corporate Social Responsibility under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

Particulars of Loans given, Investments made, Guarantees given and Securities provided

During the year the Company has not given any loans, made any investments and given any guarantees under 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and also did not provide any securities for the purpose of loans or guarantees to any other Company.

Particulars of Employees

The Company is not having any Employee drawing salary in excess of the prescribed limits in terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

Purchase of Shares of the Company

In accordance to section 67(3) of the Companies Act 2013, the Company has not given any loans to persons in the employment of the company or its directors or KMP, to purchase or subscribe for fully paid-up shares in the company or its holding company (the Company do not have any holding Company) to be held by them by way of beneficial ownership.

Issue of ESOP Shares in the Company

In accordance to Rule 12(9), 16(4) of The Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and clause 14 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations 2014 the Company has not issued any Employees Stock Option Scheme. Accordingly, the aforementioned Rules and said SEBI (SBEB) Regulations 2014 are not applicable.

Disclosure under section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013

Having regard to the provisions of the first proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. The said information is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during working hours and any member interested in obtaining such information may write to the Company and the same will be furnished on request. The full Annual Report including the aforesaid information is being sent electronically to all those members who have registered their email addresses.

Listing

The shares of your Company are listed on Mumbai and Calcutta Exchanges. But the shares of the Company are suspended because of non-payment of Annual Fee. The Company is the process of getting suspension revoked.

Annual Return

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the annual return for 2023 in the prescribed format is available at Companys website www.coilomatic.com

Industrial Relations

During the year under review, Industrial Relations in the Company continued to be cordial and peaceful.

Significant and Material Orders of Regulators or Courts or Tribunals

There were no significant and Material Orders of Regulators or Tribunal which could have bearing on the Affairs of the Company during the year 2023-24.

Application under IBC

No Application made under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 during the year 2023-24.

Details of difference between Valuation Amount on One Time Settlement and valuation while availing Loan from Banks and Financial Institutions

During the year under review there had been no One Time Settlement with the Bank or Financial Institution

CAPITAL AND DEBT STRUCTURE

As per disclosure regarding the Share Capital in accordance with Rule 4(4) and 8(13) of The Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, during the year there was no change in the Capital & Debt structure of the Company. Share Capital was not reclassified or restructured or no change in voting rights. The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights, Sweat Equity Shares or Employees Stock Option.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. J K V S & Co. Chartered Accountants (Formerly Jitendra K Agarwal & Associates) (Firm Registration No.

th

318086E) Auditors of the Company were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 34 Annual

th

General Meeting held on 29 September 2022 to hold office for the second term of five consecutive years from

th th

the conclusion of the 34 Annual General Meeting of the Company, till the conclusion of the 39 Annual General Meeting to be held in 2027, as required under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

The observations of Auditors in the Auditors Report and Management Reply to these Observations are explained in Annexure I to the Directors Report.

COST AUDITORS

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are made and are being maintained.

The Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has appointed M/s. Upreti & Co. (Firm Reg. No. 001928) Cost Accountants, with Neeraj Upreti as Proprietor having office at C2/112, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi 110003 for the financial year 2024-25, to look after the compliance into the matter.

Your Company has received consent from M/s. Upreti & Co., Cost Auditors of your Company for the financial year 2024-25 along with a certificate confirming their Independence.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

In accordance with the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, your Company had appointed M/s Siddiqui & Associates, Company Secretaries to conduct the Secretarial Audit of your Company for the year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure II to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remark.

This may also be noted that the Company is in the process of getting Suspension of Trading of Scripts of the Company revoked.

Reporting of frauds by auditors

During the year under review, neither the statutory auditors nor the secretarial auditor has reported to the Audit Committee, any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013,the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

Compliance of Secretarial Standards

Pursuant to provisions of section 118 of the Act the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the "The Institute of Company Secretaries of India" and notified by Ministry of corporate Affairs.

DEPOSIT UNDER CHAPTER V OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company has not accepted any deposits, within the meaning of section 73 and 76 of the Companies 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014, at the beginning or during or at the end of the financial year. However, the Company is having Unsecured Loans from Directors which is exempted deposit under the provisions of rule 2(1)(c) (viii) of the Companies (acceptance of deposit) Rules 2014.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

A Cash Flow Statement, as required by the definition of Financial Statement under section 2(40) of the Companies Act 2013, is included in the Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT :

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) under the historical cost convention on accrual basis except for certain financial Instruments, which are measured at fair values, the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and guidelines issued by SEBI. The Ind AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter. Accounting policies have been consistently applied except where a newly-issued accounting standard is initially Adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use. The directors confirm that :

In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period.

The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care towards the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

The Directors have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws, and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO.

The information relating to conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo required as per the provisions of Section 134 (3)(m) read with rule 8 (3) the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the required particulars are set out in Annexure B, forming part of this Report.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Your directors would like to express their grateful appreciation for the co-operation and support extended to the Company by its Customers and various agencies of the Central Government, State Government of Haryana and Banks.

Your directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the devoted services of all its employees and also express their gratitude to the member-shareholders for their continued patronage.