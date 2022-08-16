Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.48
-2.11
-1.64
-1.06
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.33
-0.31
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.39
-1.25
-1.54
-0.27
Other operating items
Operating
-1.21
-3.7
-3.5
-1.64
Capital expenditure
0.28
0.04
0.49
0.39
Free cash flow
-0.93
-3.65
-3.01
-1.25
Equity raised
-33.2
-28.96
-25.76
-23.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.85
8.06
7.01
7.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-25.28
-24.55
-21.76
-17.85
