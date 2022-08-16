iifl-logo-icon 1
Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.58
(4.64%)
Aug 16, 2022

QUICKLINKS FOR Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd

Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.48

-2.11

-1.64

-1.06

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.33

-0.31

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.39

-1.25

-1.54

-0.27

Other operating items

Operating

-1.21

-3.7

-3.5

-1.64

Capital expenditure

0.28

0.04

0.49

0.39

Free cash flow

-0.93

-3.65

-3.01

-1.25

Equity raised

-33.2

-28.96

-25.76

-23.77

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.85

8.06

7.01

7.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-25.28

-24.55

-21.76

-17.85

