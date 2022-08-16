Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.09
45.46
66.57
57.74
yoy growth (%)
-14
-31.71
15.29
21.78
Raw materials
-21.69
-28.36
-44.72
-34.58
As % of sales
55.48
62.39
67.17
59.89
Employee costs
-5
-6.65
-7.53
-7.01
As % of sales
12.79
14.62
11.32
12.15
Other costs
-12.5
-12.26
-15.75
-16.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.97
26.97
23.66
29.43
Operating profit
-0.09
-1.81
-1.44
-0.85
OPM
-0.25
-3.99
-2.16
-1.48
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.33
-0.31
-0.3
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.19
-0.12
-0.08
Other income
0.17
0.22
0.23
0.18
Profit before tax
-0.48
-2.11
-1.64
-1.06
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.48
-2.11
-1.64
-1.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.48
-2.11
-1.64
-1.06
yoy growth (%)
-77.13
28.78
55.05
-28.34
NPM
-1.23
-4.66
-2.47
-1.83
