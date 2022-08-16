iifl-logo-icon 1
Coventry Coil-O-Matic Haryana Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.58
(4.64%)
Aug 16, 2022|03:08:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.09

45.46

66.57

57.74

yoy growth (%)

-14

-31.71

15.29

21.78

Raw materials

-21.69

-28.36

-44.72

-34.58

As % of sales

55.48

62.39

67.17

59.89

Employee costs

-5

-6.65

-7.53

-7.01

As % of sales

12.79

14.62

11.32

12.15

Other costs

-12.5

-12.26

-15.75

-16.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.97

26.97

23.66

29.43

Operating profit

-0.09

-1.81

-1.44

-0.85

OPM

-0.25

-3.99

-2.16

-1.48

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.33

-0.31

-0.3

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.19

-0.12

-0.08

Other income

0.17

0.22

0.23

0.18

Profit before tax

-0.48

-2.11

-1.64

-1.06

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.48

-2.11

-1.64

-1.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.48

-2.11

-1.64

-1.06

yoy growth (%)

-77.13

28.78

55.05

-28.34

NPM

-1.23

-4.66

-2.47

-1.83

