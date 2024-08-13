|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|COVENTRY COIL-O-MATIC (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company would meet on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at Registered Office at Rewari Haryana at 12.30 p.m. to consider Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and other matters. Considered and approved the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended Date 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Regulations, took note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter 30th June 2024 issued by the Statutory Auditors Statutory Auditors, M/s J K V S & Co., Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|COVENTRY COIL-O-MATIC (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors shall be held on 28th May 2024 at 12.30 pm at Registered office to disscuss the Audited Annual Accounts and other matters Approval of Audited Financial Statement and Audited Results as on 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|COVENTRY COIL-O-MATIC (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider Unaudited Financial Results of 3rd Quarter of the Company ended on 31st December 2023 and other matters This is to inform that at the Board Meeting held on 10 the February 2024 the Standalone Unaudited Results for the nine months and quarter ended on 31st December 2023 were considered and approved (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024) Unaudited Financial Results as om 31 December 2023 as approved at the Board Meeting held on 10th February 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2024)
