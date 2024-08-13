Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

COVENTRY COIL-O-MATIC (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company would meet on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at Registered Office at Rewari Haryana at 12.30 p.m. to consider Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and other matters. Considered and approved the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended Date 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Regulations, took note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter 30th June 2024 issued by the Statutory Auditors Statutory Auditors, M/s J K V S & Co., Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 10 May 2024

COVENTRY COIL-O-MATIC (HARYANA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors shall be held on 28th May 2024 at 12.30 pm at Registered office to disscuss the Audited Annual Accounts and other matters Approval of Audited Financial Statement and Audited Results as on 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024