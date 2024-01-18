|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Approved and recommend payment of final Dividend at the rate of 100% (i.e. Rs. 10.00 per equity shares of Rs. 10.00 each) for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to approval of Members at ensuing 39thAnnual General Meeting (39th AGM) of the Company.
