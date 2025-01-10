iifl-logo-icon 1
Credent Global Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

31.16
(-1.77%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.29

6.94

5.55

5.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.94

7.21

0.8

0.39

Net Worth

63.23

14.15

6.35

5.94

Minority Interest

Debt

12.17

20.54

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

75.4

34.69

6.35

5.94

Fixed Assets

0.58

1.05

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

11.03

11.03

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.44

-4.22

0.84

1.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.81

0.22

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.94

0.26

1

1.69

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.02

-0.05

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.14

-4.68

-0.11

-0.01

Cash

0.02

2.75

0.01

0.04

Total Assets

8.19

10.61

0.87

1.65

