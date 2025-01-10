Credent Global Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
6.94
5.55
5.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.94
7.21
0.8
0.39
Net Worth
63.23
14.15
6.35
5.94
Minority Interest
Debt
12.17
20.54
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.4
34.69
6.35
5.94
Fixed Assets
0.58
1.05
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.03
11.03
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.44
-4.22
0.84
1.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.81
0.22
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.94
0.26
1
1.69
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.02
-0.05
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.14
-4.68
-0.11
-0.01
Cash
0.02
2.75
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
8.19
10.61
0.87
1.65
