Credent Global Finance Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
4.87
1.15
1.7
0.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.87
1.15
1.7
0.17
Other Operating Income
7.5
18.32
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.1
0.2
0
Total Income
12.77
19.57
1.9
0.17
Total Expenditure
9.25
7.6
0.42
0.03
PBIDT
3.52
11.97
1.48
0.12
Interest
2.36
1.28
0
0
PBDT
1.16
10.69
1.48
0.12
Depreciation
1.02
0.61
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.19
3.35
0.41
0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.34
6.74
1.07
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.03
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.34
6.74
1.04
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.34
6.74
1.04
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.48
14.89
0.19
0.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
10
0
0
Equity
10.29
6.94
5.55
5.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
38,13,500
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
68.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
17,36,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
31.29
PBIDTM(%)
72.27
1,040.86
87.05
76.47
PBDTM(%)
23.81
929.56
87.05
76.47
PATM(%)
27.51
586.08
62.94
35.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.