Credent Global Finance Ltd Annually Results

31.87
(-4.52%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2011

Gross Sales

4.87

1.15

1.7

0.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.87

1.15

1.7

0.17

Other Operating Income

7.5

18.32

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.1

0.2

0

Total Income

12.77

19.57

1.9

0.17

Total Expenditure

9.25

7.6

0.42

0.03

PBIDT

3.52

11.97

1.48

0.12

Interest

2.36

1.28

0

0

PBDT

1.16

10.69

1.48

0.12

Depreciation

1.02

0.61

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.19

3.35

0.41

0.07

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.34

6.74

1.07

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.03

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.34

6.74

1.04

0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.34

6.74

1.04

0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.48

14.89

0.19

0.09

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

10

0

0

Equity

10.29

6.94

5.55

5.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

38,13,500

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

68.7

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

17,36,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

31.29

PBIDTM(%)

72.27

1,040.86

87.05

76.47

PBDTM(%)

23.81

929.56

87.05

76.47

PATM(%)

27.51

586.08

62.94

35.29

