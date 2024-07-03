iifl-logo-icon 1
Credent Global Finance Ltd Share Price

33.91
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:52:00 PM

  • Open35.9
  • Day's High36.8
  • 52 Wk High47.6
  • Prev. Close35.69
  • Day's Low33.91
  • 52 Wk Low 21.25
  • Turnover (lac)4.62
  • P/E54.08
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value12.65
  • EPS0.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)174.51
  • Div. Yield0
Credent Global Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

35.9

Prev. Close

35.69

Turnover(Lac.)

4.62

Day's High

36.8

Day's Low

33.91

52 Week's High

47.6

52 Week's Low

21.25

Book Value

12.65

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

174.51

P/E

54.08

EPS

0.66

Divi. Yield

0

Credent Global Finance Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Credent Global Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Credent Global Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.39%

Foreign: 15.39%

Indian: 15.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 68.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Credent Global Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.29

6.94

5.55

5.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.94

7.21

0.8

0.39

Net Worth

63.23

14.15

6.35

5.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.44

-1.33

0.04

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2011

Gross Sales

4.87

1.15

1.7

0.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.87

1.15

1.7

0.17

Other Operating Income

7.5

18.32

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.1

0.2

0

Credent Global Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Credent Global Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Aditya Vikram Kanoria

Executive Director

Mandeep Singh

Additional Director.

Shubhangi Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Credent Global Finance Ltd

Summary

Credent Global Finance Ltd was formerly incorporated in the name of Oracle Credit Limited on February 27, 1991 as a public company, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company name was changed from Oracle Credit Limited to Credent Global Finance Limited on August 10, 2022. The Company is managed by professionals having expertise and experience in finance and administration. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services, which includes lending of money, with or without security,dealing in securities/shares, government securities, bonds and units investment in stock markets, loan syndication and project and portfolio consultancy and consultancy services.The Company sold its investment made in the Associate Company, Mercury Insurance Brokers Private Limited (erstwhile Jain Insurance Brokers Private Limited) during FY 2015-16. In 2019, the Company started Investment Banking Business. It acquired mid-size real-estate fund managed by large conglomerate in 2021. During the year 2021, there was a change in the control and the Management of the Company. On 6th March 2021, Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria and Mr. Mandeep Singh (Acquirers) entered into a share purchase agreement with Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain and Mr. Sugan Chand Jain, Promoters of the Company, for acquisition of 17,29,650 Equity shares representing of 31.16% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 3(1) and 4 of Securities and Exchange Board of I
Company FAQs

What is the Credent Global Finance Ltd share price today?

The Credent Global Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Credent Global Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Credent Global Finance Ltd is ₹174.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Credent Global Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Credent Global Finance Ltd is 54.08 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Credent Global Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Credent Global Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Credent Global Finance Ltd is ₹21.25 and ₹47.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Credent Global Finance Ltd?

Credent Global Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.72%, 3 Years at 65.17%, 1 Year at 26.56%, 6 Month at 39.91%, 3 Month at 23.37% and 1 Month at 18.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Credent Global Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Credent Global Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.09 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 68.62 %

