SectorFinance
Open₹35.9
Prev. Close₹35.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.62
Day's High₹36.8
Day's Low₹33.91
52 Week's High₹47.6
52 Week's Low₹21.25
Book Value₹12.65
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)174.51
P/E54.08
EPS0.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.29
6.94
5.55
5.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.94
7.21
0.8
0.39
Net Worth
63.23
14.15
6.35
5.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.44
-1.33
0.04
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
4.87
1.15
1.7
0.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.87
1.15
1.7
0.17
Other Operating Income
7.5
18.32
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.1
0.2
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Aditya Vikram Kanoria
Executive Director
Mandeep Singh
Additional Director.
Shubhangi Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Sethi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Credent Global Finance Ltd
Summary
Credent Global Finance Ltd was formerly incorporated in the name of Oracle Credit Limited on February 27, 1991 as a public company, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company name was changed from Oracle Credit Limited to Credent Global Finance Limited on August 10, 2022. The Company is managed by professionals having expertise and experience in finance and administration. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services, which includes lending of money, with or without security,dealing in securities/shares, government securities, bonds and units investment in stock markets, loan syndication and project and portfolio consultancy and consultancy services.The Company sold its investment made in the Associate Company, Mercury Insurance Brokers Private Limited (erstwhile Jain Insurance Brokers Private Limited) during FY 2015-16. In 2019, the Company started Investment Banking Business. It acquired mid-size real-estate fund managed by large conglomerate in 2021. During the year 2021, there was a change in the control and the Management of the Company. On 6th March 2021, Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria and Mr. Mandeep Singh (Acquirers) entered into a share purchase agreement with Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain and Mr. Sugan Chand Jain, Promoters of the Company, for acquisition of 17,29,650 Equity shares representing of 31.16% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 3(1) and 4 of Securities and Exchange Board of I
Read More
The Credent Global Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹33.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Credent Global Finance Ltd is ₹174.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Credent Global Finance Ltd is 54.08 and 2.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Credent Global Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Credent Global Finance Ltd is ₹21.25 and ₹47.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Credent Global Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.72%, 3 Years at 65.17%, 1 Year at 26.56%, 6 Month at 39.91%, 3 Month at 23.37% and 1 Month at 18.85%.
