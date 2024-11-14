Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Enclosed herewith outcome of Board meeting along with unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for sub-division/split in the face value of equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company and other applicable approval(s) (if any). Attached herewith is the outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th September, 2024: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the raising of funds by way of right issue (Right Issue) in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made there under Securities Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 26th August, 2024, at 09:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Unit No. 609-A, 6th Floor, G block, C wing, One BKC, Opposite Bank of Baroda, Bandra(E), Mumbai, Maharashtra-400051, to considered the matter of fund raising by way of rights issue but the Board will be deciding on the same matter in mere future. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Enclosed herewith is the revised outcome with respect to the Board Meeting held on 26th August , 2024. In connection with the Meeting of Board of Directors held on August 26th, 2024, we are pleased to inform you that we are filing a Revised Board Meeting Outcome. The revised outcome includes corrections to typographical errors that were present in the earlier filing. We kindly request that you consider this revised outcome as a replacement for the earlier filing. We would like to inform you that at the meeting held on Monday, 26th August 2024, at 9:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, the item regarding the rights issue has been deferred to a future date. The Board will make a decision in future relating to the rights issue and notify the stock exchange once the necessary actions related to the rights issue have been determined (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Credent Global Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Unit No. 609-A 6th Floor C-Wing One BKC G-Block Opposite Bank of Baroda Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra (E) Mumbai-400051 to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Please find the attached outcome of the Board meeting held today (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Credent Global Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audited Report for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Raising of funds by way of the issuance of senior secured/unsecured redeemable listed/unlisted Non- Convertible Debentures on private placement basis; 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting along with audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024