iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Credent Global Finance Ltd Split

34.33
(1.33%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Credent Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split6 Sep 202415 Oct 202415 Oct 2024102
Board approved the proposal of Sub-Division/ Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) equity shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and other authorities, if required. Record date fixed for the purpose of sub-division/split of face value of Equity Shares of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CREDENT GLOBAL FINANCE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CREDENT GLOBAL FINANCE LTD (539598) RECORD DATE 15/10/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 15/10/2024 DR-736/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE727C01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 15/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice (As Per BSE Notice dated on 07.10.2024) New ISIN Number : INE727C01024 Source : NSDL (14.10.2024) New ISIN No. INE727C01024 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 15-10-2024 (DR- 736/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.10.2024)

Credent Global: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Credent Global Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.