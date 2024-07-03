Credent Global Finance Ltd Summary

Credent Global Finance Ltd was formerly incorporated in the name of Oracle Credit Limited on February 27, 1991 as a public company, registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as Non-Banking Financial Company. The Company name was changed from Oracle Credit Limited to Credent Global Finance Limited on August 10, 2022. The Company is managed by professionals having expertise and experience in finance and administration. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services, which includes lending of money, with or without security,dealing in securities/shares, government securities, bonds and units investment in stock markets, loan syndication and project and portfolio consultancy and consultancy services.The Company sold its investment made in the Associate Company, Mercury Insurance Brokers Private Limited (erstwhile Jain Insurance Brokers Private Limited) during FY 2015-16. In 2019, the Company started Investment Banking Business. It acquired mid-size real-estate fund managed by large conglomerate in 2021. During the year 2021, there was a change in the control and the Management of the Company. On 6th March 2021, Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria and Mr. Mandeep Singh (Acquirers) entered into a share purchase agreement with Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain and Mr. Sugan Chand Jain, Promoters of the Company, for acquisition of 17,29,650 Equity shares representing of 31.16% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 3(1) and 4 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of share and takeover) Regulation 2011, mandatory Open Offer to the Public Shareholders of the Company was made by the Acquirers to acquire 14,43,000 Equity share representing 26% of equity shares of the Company. Thereafter, Company submitted application with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in respect to prior approval for open offer which came into force on 03rd September, 2021 and Mr. Aditya Vikram Kanoria and Mr. Mandeep Singh became new Promoters of the Company in October, 2021.