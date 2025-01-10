CRP Risk Management Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.48
17.48
17.48
18.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43
42.97
41.47
40.09
Net Worth
60.48
60.45
58.95
58.57
Minority Interest
Debt
30.15
25.45
25.42
19.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
90.63
85.9
84.37
78.38
Fixed Assets
11.29
12.18
13.15
11.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.13
4.11
4.1
3.59
Networking Capital
74.81
69.19
66.67
62.38
Inventories
2.44
2.44
2.44
2.44
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
51.69
54.04
52.6
34.48
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.08
33.27
34
52.57
Sundry Creditors
-2.85
-10.98
-9.54
-15.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.55
-9.58
-12.83
-11.65
Cash
0.09
0.09
0.12
0.48
Total Assets
90.65
85.9
84.37
78.37
