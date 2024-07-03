Summary

CRP Risk Management Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name CRP Technologies (India) Private Limite. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to CRP Technologies (India) Limited on June 23, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the company was further changed to CRP Risk Management Limited? on November 17, 2014.CRP Risk is a risk management and risk mitigation enterprise. The Company verifies critical information for large and mid-sized corporate. It provides the services to multiple departments like Finance, Compliance, Operations etc. Over the last one and half decade the company has evolved from being an Employee Background check entrepreneurial start-up to an Integrated risk mitigation solutions company with professional management team and international best practices. The company is based in Mumbai. The Company has an experienced team and engaged in risk mitigation business across verticals. The Company also has a Veterinary Division wherein it deals in various types of veterinary products such as poultry feed enzymes; poultry feed toxin binders, aquaculture feeds and other products.The Company initially started with being a Credit Verification agency for retail banking. Post that it reinvented itself to use its strengths in the HR Services and Employee Background Check services. Thereafter the company again realigned its business model and it started reducing its HR Se

Read More