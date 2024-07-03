Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹10.03
Prev. Close₹10.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.6
Day's High₹10.03
Day's Low₹10.03
52 Week's High₹35.25
52 Week's Low₹7.16
Book Value₹34.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.54
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.48
17.48
17.48
18.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43
42.97
41.47
40.09
Net Worth
60.48
60.45
58.95
58.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
57.03
82.29
82.25
81.02
yoy growth (%)
-30.69
0.05
1.52
Raw materials
-17.38
-33.77
18.06
0
As % of sales
30.47
41.04
21.96
0
Employee costs
-1.53
-3.59
-1.27
-2.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.88
10.63
8.15
7.07
Depreciation
-1.95
-2.59
-1.74
-1.69
Tax paid
3.87
-2.97
-2.24
-2.02
Working capital
-13.92
11.05
24.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.69
0.05
1.52
Op profit growth
-186.48
16.47
7.39
EBIT growth
-199.19
18.65
-1.24
Net profit growth
-243.64
29.64
17.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Hitesh Asrani
Managing Director
Mohammed Raza Sayyed
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Nisha Asrani
Independent Director
Surendra Hegde
Independent Director
Hemant Gada
Independent Director
Honne Chandre Gowda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CRP Risk Management Ltd
Summary
CRP Risk Management Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name CRP Technologies (India) Private Limite. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to CRP Technologies (India) Limited on June 23, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the company was further changed to CRP Risk Management Limited? on November 17, 2014.CRP Risk is a risk management and risk mitigation enterprise. The Company verifies critical information for large and mid-sized corporate. It provides the services to multiple departments like Finance, Compliance, Operations etc. Over the last one and half decade the company has evolved from being an Employee Background check entrepreneurial start-up to an Integrated risk mitigation solutions company with professional management team and international best practices. The company is based in Mumbai. The Company has an experienced team and engaged in risk mitigation business across verticals. The Company also has a Veterinary Division wherein it deals in various types of veterinary products such as poultry feed enzymes; poultry feed toxin binders, aquaculture feeds and other products.The Company initially started with being a Credit Verification agency for retail banking. Post that it reinvented itself to use its strengths in the HR Services and Employee Background Check services. Thereafter the company again realigned its business model and it started reducing its HR Se
Read More
The CRP Risk Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CRP Risk Management Ltd is ₹17.54 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CRP Risk Management Ltd is 0 and 0.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CRP Risk Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CRP Risk Management Ltd is ₹7.16 and ₹35.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
CRP Risk Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.41%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -70.05%, 6 Month at -6.09%, 3 Month at -8.15% and 1 Month at 10.22%.
