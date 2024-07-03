iifl-logo-icon 1
CRP Risk Management Ltd Share Price

10.03
(-4.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open10.03
  • Day's High10.03
  • 52 Wk High35.25
  • Prev. Close10.55
  • Day's Low10.03
  • 52 Wk Low 7.16
  • Turnover (lac)0.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.59
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

CRP Risk Management Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

10.03

Prev. Close

10.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.6

Day's High

10.03

Day's Low

10.03

52 Week's High

35.25

52 Week's Low

7.16

Book Value

34.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.54

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

CRP Risk Management Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

CRP Risk Management Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CRP Risk Management Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.23%

Non-Promoter- 34.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CRP Risk Management Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.48

17.48

17.48

18.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43

42.97

41.47

40.09

Net Worth

60.48

60.45

58.95

58.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

57.03

82.29

82.25

81.02

yoy growth (%)

-30.69

0.05

1.52

Raw materials

-17.38

-33.77

18.06

0

As % of sales

30.47

41.04

21.96

0

Employee costs

-1.53

-3.59

-1.27

-2.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.88

10.63

8.15

7.07

Depreciation

-1.95

-2.59

-1.74

-1.69

Tax paid

3.87

-2.97

-2.24

-2.02

Working capital

-13.92

11.05

24.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.69

0.05

1.52

Op profit growth

-186.48

16.47

7.39

EBIT growth

-199.19

18.65

-1.24

Net profit growth

-243.64

29.64

17.01

No Record Found

CRP Risk Management Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CRP Risk Management Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Hitesh Asrani

Managing Director

Mohammed Raza Sayyed

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Nisha Asrani

Independent Director

Surendra Hegde

Independent Director

Hemant Gada

Independent Director

Honne Chandre Gowda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CRP Risk Management Ltd

Summary

CRP Risk Management Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name CRP Technologies (India) Private Limite. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to CRP Technologies (India) Limited on June 23, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the company was further changed to CRP Risk Management Limited? on November 17, 2014.CRP Risk is a risk management and risk mitigation enterprise. The Company verifies critical information for large and mid-sized corporate. It provides the services to multiple departments like Finance, Compliance, Operations etc. Over the last one and half decade the company has evolved from being an Employee Background check entrepreneurial start-up to an Integrated risk mitigation solutions company with professional management team and international best practices. The company is based in Mumbai. The Company has an experienced team and engaged in risk mitigation business across verticals. The Company also has a Veterinary Division wherein it deals in various types of veterinary products such as poultry feed enzymes; poultry feed toxin binders, aquaculture feeds and other products.The Company initially started with being a Credit Verification agency for retail banking. Post that it reinvented itself to use its strengths in the HR Services and Employee Background Check services. Thereafter the company again realigned its business model and it started reducing its HR Se
Company FAQs

What is the CRP Risk Management Ltd share price today?

The CRP Risk Management Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of CRP Risk Management Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CRP Risk Management Ltd is ₹17.54 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CRP Risk Management Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CRP Risk Management Ltd is 0 and 0.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CRP Risk Management Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CRP Risk Management Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CRP Risk Management Ltd is ₹7.16 and ₹35.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CRP Risk Management Ltd?

CRP Risk Management Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.41%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -70.05%, 6 Month at -6.09%, 3 Month at -8.15% and 1 Month at 10.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CRP Risk Management Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CRP Risk Management Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.77 %

