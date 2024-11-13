Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors, at their Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, December 11, 2024, through video conferencing has inter-alia approved the following, 1.The request received from a few Promoters/ Promoter Group of the Company seeking reclassification of their shareholding from Promoters/ Promoter Group to the Public category. Details of which are enclosed herewith in Annexure I. 2. Approved the date of Postal Ballot to obtain shareholders approval for the aforesaid issues

CRP Risk Management Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 and to take note of the Limited Review Report. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on November 13, 2024, has considered and Approved the Quarterly Financial results along with Limited review report for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024.

CRP Risk Management Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To fix the date day Time & Venue of the Annual General Meeting for financial year 2024-25. 2. To consider and approve the Appointment of Scrutinizer for the financial year 2024-25 3. To change the Name of the Company from CRP RISK MANAGEMENT LIMITED to CRP AGROTECH LIMITED with the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing AGM. 4. To consider and approve the request received from few Promoters/ Promoter Group of the Company seeking reclassification of their shareholding from Promoters/ Promoter Group to Public category and add some public shareholders to promoter category. 5. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the meeting. The Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on Thursday, August 08, 2024, through video conferencing approved the various business transactions as per Agenda. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on August 08, 2024, has appointed S.M. Bhat and Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the company for a period of One year for FY 2024-25.

CRP Risk Management Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors, at their Meeting held on Thursday May 30, 2024, at its registered office has inter-alia transacted the following: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results along with the Independent Auditors report of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Approved the appointment of M/s. Amruta Giradkar & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 3. Approved the name change of the company to CRP AGROTECH LIMITED subject to the approval of members in its meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m. The Independent Auditor Report dated May 30, 2024 for standalone Financial Results for Financial year ended March 31, 2024 are with unmodified opinion.

