Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
57.03
82.29
82.25
81.02
yoy growth (%)
-30.69
0.05
1.52
Raw materials
-17.38
-33.77
18.06
0
As % of sales
30.47
41.04
21.96
0
Employee costs
-1.53
-3.59
-1.27
-2.42
As % of sales
2.69
4.36
1.55
2.98
Other costs
-50.58
-30.51
-86.66
-67.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.68
37.07
105.36
82.78
Operating profit
-12.46
14.41
12.37
11.52
OPM
-21.85
17.51
15.04
14.22
Depreciation
-1.95
-2.59
-1.74
-1.69
Interest expense
-2.18
-2.15
-2.62
-3.84
Other income
1.72
0.98
0.15
1.09
Profit before tax
-14.88
10.63
8.15
7.07
Taxes
3.87
-2.97
-2.24
-2.02
Tax rate
-26.05
-27.99
-27.56
-28.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11
7.66
5.9
5.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11
7.66
5.9
5.05
yoy growth (%)
-243.64
29.64
17.01
NPM
-19.29
9.3
7.18
6.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.