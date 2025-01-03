iifl-logo-icon 1
CRP Risk Management Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.03
(-4.93%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

57.03

82.29

82.25

81.02

yoy growth (%)

-30.69

0.05

1.52

Raw materials

-17.38

-33.77

18.06

0

As % of sales

30.47

41.04

21.96

0

Employee costs

-1.53

-3.59

-1.27

-2.42

As % of sales

2.69

4.36

1.55

2.98

Other costs

-50.58

-30.51

-86.66

-67.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.68

37.07

105.36

82.78

Operating profit

-12.46

14.41

12.37

11.52

OPM

-21.85

17.51

15.04

14.22

Depreciation

-1.95

-2.59

-1.74

-1.69

Interest expense

-2.18

-2.15

-2.62

-3.84

Other income

1.72

0.98

0.15

1.09

Profit before tax

-14.88

10.63

8.15

7.07

Taxes

3.87

-2.97

-2.24

-2.02

Tax rate

-26.05

-27.99

-27.56

-28.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11

7.66

5.9

5.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11

7.66

5.9

5.05

yoy growth (%)

-243.64

29.64

17.01

NPM

-19.29

9.3

7.18

6.23

