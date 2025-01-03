iifl-logo-icon 1
CRP Risk Management Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.03
(-4.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CRP Risk Mgt. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.88

10.63

8.15

7.07

Depreciation

-1.95

-2.59

-1.74

-1.69

Tax paid

3.87

-2.97

-2.24

-2.02

Working capital

-13.92

11.05

24.02

Other operating items

Operating

-26.87

16.11

28.18

Capital expenditure

0

0.12

3.28

Free cash flow

-26.87

16.24

31.46

Equity raised

102.2

86.5

71.2

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

0.16

2.12

2.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

75.49

104.87

105.64

