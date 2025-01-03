CRP Risk Management Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.88
10.63
8.15
7.07
Depreciation
-1.95
-2.59
-1.74
-1.69
Tax paid
3.87
-2.97
-2.24
-2.02
Working capital
-13.92
11.05
24.02
Other operating items
Operating
-26.87
16.11
28.18
Capital expenditure
0
0.12
3.28
Free cash flow
-26.87
16.24
31.46
Equity raised
102.2
86.5
71.2
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
0.16
2.12
2.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
75.49
104.87
105.64
