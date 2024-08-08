AGM 05/09/2024 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors, at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, August 08, 2024, through video conferencing and approved the various business transactions as per Agenda. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30, please find herewith a summery of proceedings of 24th AGM of the company in Annexure 1 held on Thursday September 05, 2024 at 11:05 A.M through Video conferencing and other Audio/Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)