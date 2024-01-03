Cryogenic OGS Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

22.4

17.02

12.94

Net Worth

22.9

17.52

13.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

22.9

17.52

15

Fixed Assets

6.88

7.4

7.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.16

1.2

0.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.28

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

4.03

0.76

-1.63

Inventories

3.93

1.91

2.43

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.34

5.14

2.64

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.19

0.72

Sundry Creditors

-4.28

-5.36

-6.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.16

-1.12

-0.79

Cash

9.54

8.1

8

Total Assets

22.89

17.51

15.01

