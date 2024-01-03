Cryogenic OGS Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
22.4
17.02
12.94
Net Worth
22.9
17.52
13.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.9
17.52
15
Fixed Assets
6.88
7.4
7.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.16
1.2
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
4.03
0.76
-1.63
Inventories
3.93
1.91
2.43
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.34
5.14
2.64
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.19
0.72
Sundry Creditors
-4.28
-5.36
-6.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.16
-1.12
-0.79
Cash
9.54
8.1
8
Total Assets
22.89
17.51
15.01
