Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,784.9
|170.53
|17,931.31
|49.12
|0.18
|788.81
|2,688.22
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,552.95
|58.73
|10,332.63
|38.07
|0.13
|213.38
|196.58
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
508.05
|39.29
|5,732
|44.39
|0.02
|1,287.75
|104.86
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,770.05
|47.47
|5,547.43
|29.32
|0.61
|204.89
|304.84
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
848.55
|105.15
|5,274.3
|13.75
|0
|130.84
|79.87
No Record Found
